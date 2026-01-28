Most people buy a limited-edition vehicle to park it and watch the value rise, but some owners have zero interest in keeping things stock. Cameron from Lebanon Ford Performance built a project that takes the most exclusive factory options and pairs them with massive aftermarket power. This Mustang Dark Horse sleeper build arrived at the shop looking like a museum piece but left as a legitimate street monster.

The car belongs to Ben Lock, who wasted absolutely no time getting it modified. Cameron Scott, of Lebanon Ford Performance, noted, “Mr. Ben Lock trailered this car to us with almost delivery mileage on it.” With just under 400 miles on the clock, this wasn’t a worn-out project car. It was a pristine example of what he calls a “poster car” because it features every significant option available.

The spec includes the stunning Blue Ember Metallic paint, which shifts colors in the sun, painted stripes, and the elusive Handling Package. Cameron also pointed out, “Most importantly, it has the carbon-fiber wheel option, which is only available on the Handling Pack.” This setup is a perfect 10 out of 10 when it comes to factory options.

The real transformation happened under the hood, where the stock naturally aspirated output didn’t suit the car’s owner. The Lebanon Ford Performance team installed a Stage 1 Whipple supercharger system to aggressively wake up the Dark Horse’s high-revving, Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter engine. The results were immediate. Scott confirmed that this Mustang is now producing over 800 horsepower, and it looks absolutely incredible.

To handle the extra heat generated by this Mustang Dark Horse sleeper build, they swapped the stock hood vent for a larger functional piece. Cameron explained that he also installed the RTR hood extraction vent, which moves a lot more air.

Lebanon Ford took a Mustang with an elite set of factory options and transformed it into an 800-horsepower bruiser. This sleeper can likely surprise almost anything it pulls up next to because its stunning factory aesthetics hide a supercharger that completely changes the Dark Horse’s performance personality.