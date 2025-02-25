The FordMuscle Network

© 2025 Power Automedia.
All rights reserved.

Power Automedia
Livernois’ Maverick Multi-Tune Unlocks Hidden EcoBoost Performance

Livernois’ Maverick Multi-Tune Unlocks Hidden EcoBoost Performance

evanderespolong
By Evander Long February 25, 2025

The Ford Maverick? A performance truck? Most people think “affordable” and “fuel-efficient” when they hear Maverick. But Livernois Motorsports and Engineering, a company that lives and breathes performance tuning, is out to change that perception. They’ve just launched (currently in beta version for now) an upgrade for 2022 and 2023 Mavericks with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine.

We’re talking about a multi-tune system, launch control, and even ethanol fuel switching, all controlled from your factory cruise control buttons. “We’re pleased to announce we’ve got a multi-tune available for the Maverick…” Dan Millen, of Livernois, said. “It’s super cool.”

Forget fumbling with a laptop. You get four different tunes that are selectable on the fly. “You just press the on button first, then you press the cancel button and that right there will give you your tune selections,” Dan explained.

You could opt for something like one tune for max power, one for better gas mileage, one with aggressive shifts, and maybe even a “valet mode” to keep things tame when someone else is driving.

And then there’s the launch control. Stock, the Maverick builds a measly couple of pounds of boost when you brake-torque it. But with Livernois’ system, it’s totally different. “With the multi-tune we can do some things with the launch control that you don’t normally see and make a boost almost up to 10, 11, or 12 pounds if you want,” Dan commented.

Just hold the cruise control “on” button, and you’re ready to rip. “We actually added boost to our tuner so that’s pretty cool…” Dan continued.

Livernois Motorsports and Engineering even built-in ethanol flexibility. You can switch from regular E10 pump gas up to E35, again, using the cruise-control buttons. They’re even looking at pushing it further, maybe to E40 or E44 in the future.

For Maverick owners who want more than just practicality, Livernois Motorsports is offering a serious upgrade. Take note that this isn’t about adding a little extra power; it’s about completely transforming how your truck performs, and giving you control over its performance.

 

Article Sources

Livernois Motorsports
https://www.livernoismotorsports.com/
(313) 561-5500

More Stories

Livernois’ Maverick Multi-Tune Unlocks Hidden EcoBoost Performance

News

Livernois’ Maverick Multi-Tune Unlocks Hidden EcoBoost Performance

Optima Battery Winter Weather Advisory: Battery Tips And Tricks

News

Optima Battery Winter Weather Advisory: Battery Tips And Tricks

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading