Livernois’ Maverick Multi-Tune Unlocks Hidden EcoBoost Performance

The Ford Maverick? A performance truck? Most people think “affordable” and “fuel-efficient” when they hear Maverick. But Livernois Motorsports and Engineering, a company that lives and breathes performance tuning, is out to change that perception. They’ve just launched (currently in beta version for now) an upgrade for 2022 and 2023 Mavericks with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine.

We’re talking about a multi-tune system, launch control, and even ethanol fuel switching, all controlled from your factory cruise control buttons. “We’re pleased to announce we’ve got a multi-tune available for the Maverick…” Dan Millen, of Livernois, said. “It’s super cool.”

Forget fumbling with a laptop. You get four different tunes that are selectable on the fly. “You just press the on button first, then you press the cancel button and that right there will give you your tune selections,” Dan explained.

You could opt for something like one tune for max power, one for better gas mileage, one with aggressive shifts, and maybe even a “valet mode” to keep things tame when someone else is driving.

And then there’s the launch control. Stock, the Maverick builds a measly couple of pounds of boost when you brake-torque it. But with Livernois’ system, it’s totally different. “With the multi-tune we can do some things with the launch control that you don’t normally see and make a boost almost up to 10, 11, or 12 pounds if you want,” Dan commented.

Just hold the cruise control “on” button, and you’re ready to rip. “We actually added boost to our tuner so that’s pretty cool…” Dan continued.

Livernois Motorsports and Engineering even built-in ethanol flexibility. You can switch from regular E10 pump gas up to E35, again, using the cruise-control buttons. They’re even looking at pushing it further, maybe to E40 or E44 in the future.

For Maverick owners who want more than just practicality, Livernois Motorsports is offering a serious upgrade. Take note that this isn’t about adding a little extra power; it’s about completely transforming how your truck performs, and giving you control over its performance.