Make Your Mustang GTD Extra Super With Forged Magnesium Wheels

When Ford introduced the Mustang GTD, it redefined the boundaries of a street-legal performance car. Even a halo supercar isn’t enough for enthusiasts to leave well enough alone. For those who want an upgrade in style and performance, Litespeed Racing developed the first set of aftermarket custom-forged magnesium wheels engineered specifically for the GTD.
Based in California, Litespeed Racing is known for its work in magnesium wheel design and manufacturing, and the company’s founder, Patrick Warren, says several GTD owners approached the company seeking a lighter, more advanced option than aluminum for their six-figure supercars. Drawing on more than a decade of experience building wheels for professional motorsports, the Litespeed team created a custom-forged magnesium design tailored to the car’s specifications.
Each wheel is forged from Litespeed’s proprietary magnesium alloy, which is significantly lighter than aluminum or carbon-fiber composites. The reduction in unsprung weight sharpens steering response and improves both ride quality and chassis feedback, which are key advantages for a high-performance car like the GTD. Each of the company’s wheel designs undergoes computer-aided optimization and testing using FEA simulations and SAE protocols to ensure strength, fatigue resistance, and durability under high loads.
“These wheels transform the GTD driving experience, offering the precise response and agility owners deserve,” Patrick Warren, Founder and CEO of Litespeed Racing, said. “We saw the demand firsthand and built a solution that elevates every mile, blending unmatched lightness with refined design.”
Litespeed offers two distinct designs. One carries forward the GTD’s factory aesthetic with subtle refinements for reduced weight and enhanced airflow. The other features a classic endurance racing-inspired look. Both are fully compatible with the GTD’s factory tire pressure monitoring system and center caps. The wheels can be ordered in a range of custom finishes.
Each set is built to customer specifications, validated on both street and track, and backed by Litespeed’s manufacturer’s warranty. These wheels are not a cheap date, starting at $12,500 for a complete set, but if you can afford a Mustang GTD, money is likely no object when it comes to upgrades.
