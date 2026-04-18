Engine swaps and massive transmission upgrades can bring unexpected installation headaches. Anyone dropping a taller lock-up torque converter behind a big powerplant knows the struggle of dealing with tight bellhousings. Finding that extra clearance usually means relying on custom fabrication or gambling on questionable adapter plates that might warp. Fortunately, a trusted name in the hardcore drag racing industry developed a heavy-duty solution to solve this exact clearance problem.

ATI Performance Products expanded its lineup to include brand-new billet aluminum bell spacers. The Baltimore-based manufacturer specifically designed these plates for high-horsepower Ford Modular and giant Godzilla applications. Machined entirely from rigid 6061 billet aluminum, these precision spacers give builders the exact room they need for aggressive converter setups.

ATI offers the Ford-specific spacer in five different thickness levels. Buyers can choose spacer thicknesses from 0.5 inches all the way up to 1.125 inches. Builders can easily match these exact dimensions to their specific motor bellhousings to achieve perfect transmission alignment. Every spacer kit ships with brand-new precision-ground dowel pins to ensure a tight fit. If a customer orders the thicker plate options, ATI includes extended 2-inch dowel pins to guarantee a rock-solid connection. The Ford Modular and Godzilla spacers retail for $413.48 regardless of the chosen thickness.

Shoving a massive torque converter into a tight space should never compromise the structural strength of the entire drivetrain. Using a precision-machined aluminum plate ensures everything lines up perfectly. Ultimately, these high-quality components provide a safe and highly effective clearance upgrade.