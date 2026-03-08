Finding the right specialty nuts and washers often halts a weekend garage project dead in its tracks. Every enthusiast knows the frustration of digging through rusty coffee cans, hopelessly looking for a piece of hardware that actually matches. Relying on cheap parts from the local hardware store usually leads to rounded edges or stripped threads, right when you finally apply real torque. Automotive Racing Products offers a number of solutions for specialized applications.

The noted manufacturer expanded its catalog, specifically to complement the company’s highly popular bulk bolt and stud kits. Remaining a family-owned and operated business since 1968 gives ARP a deep understanding of what mechanics actually need on the workbench. They recently introduced nearly 60 new hardware kits designed to handle serious performance applications. Builders can finally grab the precise specialty nuts and washers they need without having to purchase an entire engine kit. The updated washer lineup gives customers a clear choice between beautiful, polished stainless steel or a tough, black oxide-treated 8740 chrome-moly finish.

These premium washers cover standard SAE sizes, ranging from 1/4-inch up to 3/4-inch. Metric applications receive equal attention, with sizes running from M6 to M18. ARP even offers special insert washers, designed specifically to protect aluminum bolt holes from galling or collapsing under heavy clamp loads. The company proudly manufactures all its nuts in-house to meet stringent industry specifications. The expanded catalog now includes standard hex and 12-point styles, alongside reliable Nyloc and self-locking Jet nuts. Mechanics can also order 12-point K nuts or serrated flange nuts for tricky, tight-clearance installations.

Planning out the final details of a high-horsepower build requires reliable hardware that looks just as good as it performs. Enthusiasts can easily flip through the new 180-page catalog online or call the tech line for personalized assistance. Bolting down a set of high-performance hardware is more reassuring when you trust the threads holding everything together. Wrapping up a pristine engine bay absolutely demands using the best specialty nuts and washers.