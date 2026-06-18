The old-body-style Ford truck scene moved well beyond nostalgia. What started as a wave of clean restorations and mild street builds has evolved into a full-blown performance movement, where 1988–1996 F-150s and Broncos are now being reimagined with modern powertrains, chassis upgrades, and power levels that would have been unthinkable when these trucks were new.

For those who want to maintain pushrod power, ProCharger stepped in to support this movement with a new supercharger lineup designed specifically for OBS F-150s, Broncos, and Gen 1 Lightnings, giving owners a straightforward path to serious horsepower without forcing them into a full custom fabrication exercise. These systems are designed to support more than 650 horsepower on everyday 93-octane pump gas.

The Gen 1 SVT Lightning package is a highlight of ProCharger’s OBS lineup, bringing modern centrifugal supercharging to Ford’s original factory sport truck. Designed to support more than 650 horsepower with proper tuning on 93-octane fuel, the system transforms the Lightning from a classic performer into a legitimately quick street machine while preserving its OEM drivability and street manners. It builds on the truck’s factory 5.8-liter Windsor V8 platform, adding boost without requiring a full drivetrain overhaul. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

ProCharger leans on its established centrifugal architecture, packaging it into a system that prioritizes drivability as much as outright power. The foundation of the lineup is the High Output Tuner Kit, built around a satin-finished D-1SC supercharger. The system retains the factory six-rib belt drive configuration. It is designed to fit under the stock hood, a detail that matters to enthusiasts who want modern performance without sacrificing the classic silhouette of these OBS machines.

Few OBS Fords remain untouched, however, and most builds already include some combination of camshaft upgrades, cylinder heads, headers, exhaust work, and fuel system improvements. By separating hardware from calibration, ProCharger allows the system to integrate into a wide range of combinations, whether the goal is a responsive street truck or a more aggressive E85 or race-fuel setup.

Scalable Performance

For those looking to push further, the platform is scalable. Buyers can step up from the D-1SC to larger D-1X or F-1A superchargers, depending on airflow requirements and long-term goals. Additional options include race intercoolers, upgraded blow-off valves, polished or black finishes, and helical gearsets aimed at reducing mechanical noise.

At the core of these kits is ProCharger’s proven D-1SC centrifugal supercharger, packaged in a High Output Tuner Kit configuration that retains the factory six-rib belt drive and fits under stock hoods. The system is designed for flexibility, allowing builders to pair it with stock or modified engines and choose their own fuel system and tuning strategy. Optional upgrades include D-1X or F-1A head units, race intercoolers, blow-off valve options, and helical gearsets, giving OBS owners a scalable path from mild street power to serious high-output builds. (Photo Credit: ProCharger)

While peak horsepower numbers might make the headlines, the appeal of centrifugal supercharging in a classic truck application often comes down to how it behaves in day-to-day driving. ProCharger continues to emphasize smooth, predictable power delivery and OEM-like drivability, which is particularly important in heavier trucks like Broncos and F-150s that still see regular street use.

These systems offer owners of Broncos, F-150s, and the Gen 1 SVT Lightnings a path to add meaningful power while retaining the pushrod powerplants they were born with. To learn more about these supercharger systems, which start at $5,138, head on over to the ProCharger website for all the details.