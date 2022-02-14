The Coyote engine is known for being mod-friendly and welcomes forced induction. The restriction for making big power is usually not in the Coyote engine itself, but the chassis it resides in. In the case of the S550 Mustang, the engine bay is far from accommodating to large frame turbos or large diameter headers. The fact that these owners still drive their vehicles on the street, further complicates the use of an ultra lightweight racing k-member. Thankfully, BMR Suspension has a history for creating solutions for Mustang owners. The newest solution is aimed at S550 Mustang owners who want to shave weight and increases clearance under the hood of their beloved Pony car.

As most performance enthusiasts will tell you, they are constantly seeking out better weight distribution and the ability to create clearance for engine modification. While the OEM k-members are manufactured with cost and production number in mind, they are stamped steel. The stamped steel results in a heavier and bulky product. This is where the aftermarket steps in. BMR Suspension has created a street friendly setup that utilizes DOM steel tubing and 3/16-inch laser cut mounting plates to provide strength and durability, but still saves weight compared to the OEM.

BMR Suspension designed its Street Performance K-member around the power-hungry enthusiast who still uses their car on the street but wants to retain the factory electric steering rack or use an aftermarket manual rack. The kit is also designed to work in conjunction with the factory suspension and allows the reuse of the factory sway bars mounts and Magneride.

While the BMR Street Performance K-Member (PN KM760) retains the factory motor mounts, you can upgrade to the BMR Motor Mounts (PN MM007). This upgrade lowers the engine and provides additional clearance for superchargers mounted on top of the 5-liter engine.

If weight savings, engine bay space, and front end strength are all items of interest, then BMR Suspension has the product for you. You can order it in hammertone or the fan favorite red. The time to beat on this product install is a measly three to four hours and can be installed in your home garage with proper tools and mechanical aptitude. At only $599.95, it sure beats out custom fabrication and powder coating.