BMR Suspension released a new upgrade for the rear chassis of 2024-and-newer Ford Mustangs, designed to increase stiffness for performance driving applications. The new kit (P/N SM772) addresses the chassis flex that can occur even with mild horsepower, especially when the car is used for drag racing, road racing, or aggressive street driving.

When a car’s chassis flexes under load, it can lead to unpredictable handling and a less connected feel for the driver. To combat this, BMR’s kit physically links the S650’s rear shock mounting locations together using a rear strut-tower brace, while the steel shock mounts fortify those locations. This combination creates a more rigid structure in the rear of the car, which allows the suspension to do its job more effectively without its energy being absorbed by a twisting body.

Manufactured from heavy-duty steel plate and tubing for strength, the rear strut brace kit also includes Teflon-lined rod ends to provide a durable and precise connection point for the components.

BMR designed this upgrade for a straightforward installation, estimating a time of about two to three hours for most users. Like the company’s other products, the kit is made in the USA and is available in either a red or black hammertone powder-coat finish, ensuring longevity.

For owners who may not need the entire package, BMR also offers the two main components of the kit for sale separately. Customers can purchase just the Rear Shock Mounts (P/N SM770) for $159.95 or just the Rear Strut Tower Brace (P/N STB762) for $209.95.

For any S650 owner looking to improve the feel and predictability of their car during performance driving, stiffening the chassis is an important step. Adding a reinforcement system like this new BMR shock mount kit provides a more solid and stable platform for the S650 Mustang chassis, allowing the suspension to work as intended and giving the driver more confidence behind the wheel.