BMR’s Front-Bumper Support Lightens S550 Mustang Front Ends

Factory front bumper supports on 2015-2023 Mustangs are strong and functional for street use, but they add a significant amount of weight and can limit clearance for performance components. For anyone building a Mustang for racing applications, that extra weight up front can affect handling and balance. Likewise, the restricted space behind the bumper can make it difficult to fit big intercoolers and cooling upgrades.

BMR Suspension’s Front Bumper Support (P/N BSF761; $129.95) addresses these issues with a lightweight, durable alternative. Constructed from 1.25-inch chrome-moly steel tubing, this support reduces front-end weight while maintaining strength.

BMR’s support is intended for racing applications, including drag racing and road course use, but it is also suitable for enthusiasts who want a cleaner, lighter setup for street-driven S550s. Installation is straightforward thanks to the bolt-on design, with most setups completed in one to two hours. The support is offered in red or black hammertone powder coat, a durable finish that resists corrosion and wear.

Priced at $129.95, the BMR Front Bumper Support is an affordable, practical upgrade for Mustang owners seeking to reduce front-end weight and increase component clearance. Like all BMR Suspension products, this support is designed and manufactured in the USA to ensure consistent quality and fit.