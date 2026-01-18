We have all been there. You are staring at a timeslip that should have been faster, knowing the car had the power, but just could not put it to the ground. You dump the clutch or smash the transbrake, and instead of hooking and booking, the front end rises too fast. Or worse, the tires just blaze into a cloud of expensive smoke. If you are tired of fighting your suspension and losing the battle at the starting line, Strange Engineering offers a setup that might just be the missing link for your 1987-2014 Mustang with V8 spindles.

This is not just a standard shock replacement. It is a complete overhaul of how your front end manages energy. The company’s Double Adjustable Strut Package is designed for racers who need total control over their chassis dynamics. The double-adjustable part is the game-changer here. It gives you independent control over both extension and compression. That means you can loosen the extension to let the front end lift and transfer weight to the rear tires for a harder launch, while simultaneously stiffening the compression to handle a rough track or settle the car down smoothly after a wheelstand.

The kit is comprehensive, too. It pairs those high-tech struts with a caster/camber kit that ditches the sloppy factory rubber bushings in favor of spherical bearings. This eliminates deflection, keeping your alignment rock-steady at high speeds. You also gain a set of lightweight Hyperco springs and a Torrington bearing kit to make ride height adjustments smooth and bind-free. It is worth noting, however, that this is serious race hardware built for the strip.

Suspension tuning can feel like a dark art, but having the right hardware turns the guesswork into science. By swapping out tired, non-adjustable parts for a system that lets you dictate exactly how the car reacts to power, you stop being a passenger and start being a driver. Whether you are chasing a quicker 60-foot time or just want the confidence that comes with a stable, predictable car, this package offers the adjustability needed to help any 1987–2014 Mustang with V8 spindles find traction when it matters most.