Forgeline’s SL3X Wheels Blend Classic Style With Modern Design

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong August 24, 2025

Finding a wheel that captures the classic look but is built for a modern car can be a tough search. Forgeline aims to solve that with its new SL3X, a wheel from its Heritage Series that mixes timeless five-spoke styling with modern, lightweight forged construction. It’s a fresh take on the company’s older SL3 design, built for owners who want that retro look without giving up modern performance.

Forgeline’s new SL3X has a clean, traditional five-spoke design with tapered spokes and smooth edges that on classics or modern performers. Forgeline even borrowed a construction detail from the original Porsche Cup wheels by using a bottom-mount assembly. This just means Forgeline installs the wheel’s center from behind the rim halves, which hides the mounting register for a cleaner, more authentic look that serious enthusiasts will notice. But this is not a throwback wheel when it comes to strength.

The SL3X is a true three-piece wheel, and Forgeline carves its center from a single block of forged 6061-T6 aluminum. Forgeline combines that strong, light center with heat-treated rim shells and holds it all together with exposed, aircraft-quality Automotive Racing Products stainless steel fasteners. The result is a wheel that can easily handle the power and cornering forces of today’s high-performance sports cars. Since Forgeline builds every set to order, owners can get exactly what they need.

It also comes in a stepped-lip design in sizes ranging from 18 to 21 inches. It’s also available for standard five-lug cars, and custom fitments are available. Buyers can also specify custom offsets and choose from a huge catalog of finish combinations to perfectly match their car. Ultimately, the SL3X is for car owners who want to give their car that classic motorsports look without compromise. It’s a way to get the style of a bygone era with the performance and quality expected from a modern, custom-built wheel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Forgeline (@forgeline)

 

Article Sources

Forgeline Motorsports
https://forgeline.com
(937) 299-0298

More Stories

Forgeline’s SL3X Wheels Blend Classic Style With Modern Design

New Products

Forgeline’s SL3X Wheels Blend Classic Style With Modern Design

FuelTech Releases 170 lb/hr Injector with EV6 Connector

New Products

FuelTech Releases 170 lb/hr Injector with EV6 Connector

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading