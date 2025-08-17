Holley’s Performance Upgrades Enhance Bronco Capabilities

Modifying a new Bronco presents a world of possibilities. You have to research a dozen different brands for suspension, exhaust, and brake options, and hope all those parts work well together. Holley offers a solution to that challenge: a complete, pre-packaged kit that bundles all the good stuff from their family of brands into one box.

The new Holley Off-Road Package is a greatest-hits collection of well-known parts designed to work as a single system. For suspension, the package is built around a set of ADS Racing shocks and adjustable coilovers, and it also includes a new track bar, sway bar end-links, and heavy-duty tubular control arms for better handling. To wake up the V6 EcoBoost engine, Holley includes a Flowmaster Signature Series stainless steel exhaust and a Superchips Pulsar XT tuner. That combo is good for an extra 55 horsepower at the wheels. To make sure the truck stops as well as it goes, the kit also includes a set of Baer’s Big Claw performance brake rotors, which are designed to improve cooling and stopping power. Holley is bundling all of these components together with a 10-percent discount and free shipping, which saves a good chunk of change compared to buying everything separately. It’s a complete bolt-on system designed to transform how the Bronco performs both on and off the trail.

This new Holley Off-Road Package seems like a solid, no-nonsense option for any Bronco owner who wants a serious performance upgrade without the headache of mixing and matching parts from different companies. It’s a complete system from brands that have been in the performance game for a long time. For anyone looking to turn their Bronco into a true beast on the trail and the street, this new kit from Holley is a shortcut to getting it done right.