Holley’s Performance Upgrades Enhance Bronco Capabilities

Modifying a new Bronco presents a world of possibilities. You have to research a dozen different brands for suspension, exhaust, and brake options, and hope all those parts work well together. Holley offers a solution to that challenge: a complete, pre-packaged kit that bundles all the good stuff from their family of brands into one box.
The new Holley Off-Road Package is a greatest-hits collection of well-known parts designed to work as a single system. For suspension, the package is built around a set of ADS Racing shocks and adjustable coilovers, and it also includes a new track bar, sway bar end-links, and heavy-duty tubular control arms for better handling. To wake up the V6 EcoBoost engine, Holley includes a Flowmaster Signature Series stainless steel exhaust and a Superchips Pulsar XT tuner. That combo is good for an extra 55 horsepower at the wheels.To make sure the truck stops as well as it goes, the kit also includes a set of Baer’s Big Claw performance brake rotors, which are designed to improve cooling and stopping power. Holley is bundling all of these components together with a 10-percent discount and free shipping, which saves a good chunk of change compared to buying everything separately. It’s a complete bolt-on system designed to transform how the Bronco performs both on and off the trail.
This new Holley Off-Road Package seems like a solid, no-nonsense option for any Bronco owner who wants a serious performance upgrade without the headache of mixing and matching parts from different companies. It’s a complete system from brands that have been in the performance game for a long time. For anyone looking to turn their Bronco into a true beast on the trail and the street, this new kit from Holley is a shortcut to getting it done right.