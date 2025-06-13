IDIDIT Brings Push-To-Start Ignition Systems To Classic Vehicles

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong June 13, 2025

Owners of classic cars and trucks often enjoy the pure, analog experience of their vehicles, but many still appreciate the conveniences of modern automotive technology. IDIDIT offers a solution that brings one of today’s most common vehicle features, push-button starting, to vintage vehicles, complete with keyless proximity recognition.

The product in question is the IDIDIT Push To Start Ignition System. It features a 28 mm dash-mounted button designed with original equipment style to look right at home in a classic dashboard. IDIDIT and VAIS Technologies collaborated to develop the system. It uses what the company dubbed Smart Entry Exit Recognition technology. This feature allows the vehicle to sense the driver’s approach through a key fob they carry.

Push To Start Ignition System

The SEER system creates a sequence of events as the driver gets closer to their vehicle. When the key tag is about 15 feet away, the car’s parking lights will flash as an initial greeting. At a closer range of about 5 feet, the system can unlock the doors for keyless entry, provided the vehicle has power door locks.

Once the driver opens the door and sits down, the system senses their presence inside the car and automatically activates the ignition circuit. From there, the driver simply needs to push the button to start the engine and drive away, with no need to insert or turn a key.

IDIDIT's Push To Start Ignition SystemFor builders and enthusiasts looking to install this system, IDIDIT points out one important technical requirement. If the vehicle is equipped with a low-voltage tachometer signal, an additional component is needed for the system to work properly. Owners with these tach arrangements would need to purchase the IDIDIT Push To Start Tach Adapter (P/N 2600680000). IDIDIT's Push To Start Ignition System Distance

The ignition system itself has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $951. For those who love the style and soul of their classic car or truck but want to add a touch of modern, everyday convenience, IDIDIT’s Push To Start Ignition System allows drivers to experience keyless operation without altering the vehicle’s vintage character.

Article Sources

IDIDIT
https://www.ididit.com/
(517) 424-0577

More Stories

IDIDIT Brings Push-To-Start Ignition Systems To Classic Vehicles

New Products

IDIDIT Brings Push-To-Start Ignition Systems To Classic Vehicles

ProCharger’s Latest F-150 Blower Upgrades Belt Out Big Gains

New Products

ProCharger’s Latest F-150 Blower Upgrades Belt Out Big Gains

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading