IDIDIT Brings Push-To-Start Ignition Systems To Classic Vehicles

Owners of classic cars and trucks often enjoy the pure, analog experience of their vehicles, but many still appreciate the conveniences of modern automotive technology. IDIDIT offers a solution that brings one of today’s most common vehicle features, push-button starting, to vintage vehicles, complete with keyless proximity recognition.

The product in question is the IDIDIT Push To Start Ignition System. It features a 28 mm dash-mounted button designed with original equipment style to look right at home in a classic dashboard. IDIDIT and VAIS Technologies collaborated to develop the system. It uses what the company dubbed Smart Entry Exit Recognition technology. This feature allows the vehicle to sense the driver’s approach through a key fob they carry.

The SEER system creates a sequence of events as the driver gets closer to their vehicle. When the key tag is about 15 feet away, the car’s parking lights will flash as an initial greeting. At a closer range of about 5 feet, the system can unlock the doors for keyless entry, provided the vehicle has power door locks.

Once the driver opens the door and sits down, the system senses their presence inside the car and automatically activates the ignition circuit. From there, the driver simply needs to push the button to start the engine and drive away, with no need to insert or turn a key.

For builders and enthusiasts looking to install this system, IDIDIT points out one important technical requirement. If the vehicle is equipped with a low-voltage tachometer signal, an additional component is needed for the system to work properly. Owners with these tach arrangements would need to purchase the IDIDIT Push To Start Tach Adapter (P/N 2600680000).

The ignition system itself has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $951. For those who love the style and soul of their classic car or truck but want to add a touch of modern, everyday convenience, IDIDIT’s Push To Start Ignition System allows drivers to experience keyless operation without altering the vehicle’s vintage character.