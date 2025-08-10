NextGen 3.5 EcoBoost F-150 Cold Air Intake Is A Tune-Free Upgrade

For owners of the incredibly popular 3.5-liter EcoBoost-powered 2018-2020 F-150s, the company offers its NextGen F-150 cold air intake, designed to uncork some easy, bolt-on power. The biggest news is the impressive power gains that come with no ECU tuning required. K&N put the system on their dynamometer and recorded a healthy, repeatable increase of 32.38 horsepower and 35.52 lb-ft of torque at the wheels, all on the stock factory tune.

The company attributes these gains to a massive increase in airflow, measuring up to a 59-percent-cfm gain over the factory air intake system. The heart of this F-150 cold air intake is K&N’s massive, reusable High-Flow Lifetime Air Filter, which can go up to 100,000 miles between cleanings.

The NextGen kit is a complete, engineered system that replaces the stock components with a large-diameter, rotationally molded HDPE intake tube and a custom, semi-enclosed airbox. The new airbox design shields the filter from engine bay heat while providing a larger inlet for fresh air to enter the system. K&N designed the intake for a simple, DIY-friendly installation that can be completed in less than an hour.

The simplified design uses Quick-Lock technology for the filter and a single hose clamp, making it a straightforward weekend project. This new intake from K&N is a simple and effective way to get more out of the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6. The added power and torque provide a noticeable improvement in acceleration, while the design also adds a more aggressive engine sound under throttle without any annoying drone at cruising speeds.

For new truck owners concerned about their vehicle’s warranty, K&N provides its own Lifetime Limited Warranty for the intake and states that the product will not void the factory warranty. For any F-150 owner looking for a quick, reliable, and warranty-friendly performance boost, this new intake offers a ton of benefits in an easy-to-install package.