Ford’s Modular engines are great performers from the factory, but performance enthusiasts always want more. For those who want more grunt without going to a power adder, a stroker engine is a viable option. To that end, SCAT offers the hardware to increase displacement and performance.

Increasing the stroke is the most effective way to get more cubic inches out of these blocks. The SCAT 297 Forged Rotating Assembly takes your standard 281-cubic-inch 4.6 and levels it up to 297 cubic inches. That might not sound like a massive jump on paper, but on the street, that extra 3.750 inches of stroke changes the leverage on the crank. It muscles up the modular’s high-revving nature with more torque through the midrange. Plus, the crankshaft is forged 4340 steel, so you aren’t worrying about snapping the crank, even if you move to a power adder.

It’s not just about the crank, though. The stock rods in a Modular V8 are usually the first thing to let go when you start pushing the limits. This kit swaps those out for 5.850-inch Pro Sport H-Beam rods held together with heavy-duty 7/16-inch cap screws. SCAT pairs those with Ross premium forged pistons that feature a -9.75 cc dish. That is a massive upgrade in durability over the factory pistons that tend to crack under pressure.

The best part is that SCAT ships this whole setup internally balanced. That saves you a massive headache and a ton of cash at the machine shop since you don’t have to pay someone to spin the assembly and drill weights to get the vibration out.

Rebuilding an engine is a lot of work, and it rarely makes sense to put stock parts back in when you have everything torn apart. If your Modular motor is getting tired or you are just sick of getting gapped by larger displacement engines, this setup gives your 4.6-liter a new lease on life. It provides the strength to handle boost later on and the displacement to make driving fun right now.