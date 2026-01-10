A marvel of modern drivetrain engineering, TREMEC’s TR-9070 DCT pairs with the 760-horsepower Predator engine in the 2020-2022 Shelby GT500 to deliver an incredible driving experience. Blindingly fast shifts and ample torque capacity make the TR-9070 a standout, but the factory transmission cooler hard lines and seals don’t always hold up their end of the bargain. Leaks, sealing issues, and cracked factory lines can rain on your performance parade.

The SPE Motorsport DCT Cooler Line Kit replaces the factory hard lines with stainless braided, PVC-coated hoses that are pre-made to the proper length, improving routing and durability while eliminating common leak and cracking issues. (Photo Credit: SPE Motorsport)

To ensure that you can enjoy all the performance that the Blue Oval intended, SPE Motorsport developed a complete replacement that eliminates the factory problem areas. The company’s 2020+ GT500 DCT Cooler Line Kit (P/N SPE-P100136; $399.99) is a true end-to-end solution, replacing the OEM hard lines with a direct-replacement upgrade that installs without cutting, adapting, or relying on compression fittings.

Billet T6 aluminum adapter fittings with O-ringed quick disconnects provide a precise seal without cutting or modifying factory components. The 100-percent bolt-on design eliminates compression fittings, delivering a complete fix for the factory GT500 DCT cooler lines that are prone to failure. (Photo Credit: SPE Motorsport)

The kit utilizes T6 billet aluminum, anodized adapter fittings that are paired with O-ringed quick-disconnects to deliver a precise, repeatable seal. Stainless braided lines with a clear PVC jacket improve durability and remain flexible for clean, straightforward routing. Each hose is pre-made to the correct length with fittings already installed, which makes installation easy.

By retaining compatibility with factory-style seals while addressing the known weaknesses of the OEM line design, the SPE kit resolves the full range of cooler line failures in a single upgrade. Whether the car is driven hard or just hard parked, the result is improved reliability and peace of mind.