A marvel of modern drivetrain engineering, TREMEC’s TR-9070 DCT pairs with the 760-horsepower Predator engine in the 2020-2022 Shelby GT500 to deliver an incredible driving experience. Blindingly fast shifts and ample torque capacity make the TR-9070 a standout, but the factory transmission cooler hard lines and seals don’t always hold up their end of the bargain. Leaks, sealing issues, and cracked factory lines can rain on your performance parade.
To ensure that you can enjoy all the performance that the Blue Oval intended, SPE Motorsport developed a complete replacement that eliminates the factory problem areas. The company’s 2020+ GT500 DCT Cooler Line Kit (P/N SPE-P100136; $399.99) is a true end-to-end solution, replacing the OEM hard lines with a direct-replacement upgrade that installs without cutting, adapting, or relying on compression fittings.
The kit utilizes T6 billet aluminum, anodized adapter fittings that are paired with O-ringed quick-disconnects to deliver a precise, repeatable seal. Stainless braided lines with a clear PVC jacket improve durability and remain flexible for clean, straightforward routing. Each hose is pre-made to the correct length with fittings already installed, which makes installation easy.
By retaining compatibility with factory-style seals while addressing the known weaknesses of the OEM line design, the SPE kit resolves the full range of cooler line failures in a single upgrade. Whether the car is driven hard or just hard parked, the result is improved reliability and peace of mind.
You might also like
Shelby’s Super Snake Continues In 2026 With An 830-Horsepower Bite
The aggressively styled Shelby Super Snake returns for 2026. The Whipple-supercharged version sports 830 horsepower.