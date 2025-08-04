Pristine 1988 Saleen Mustang Raffle Benefits An Admirable Cause

Here’s a chance to put a classic 1988 Saleen Mustang in your garage for a good cause. This iconic Fox Mustang, a hero of ’80s performance, is the grand prize in a giveaway. A non-profit organization called Punch 4 Parkinson’s is raffling off this clean example to raise money for its non-combat boxing programs, which help people with Parkinson’s disease and Multiple Sclerosis.

The car itself is a great example of what made Saleen Mustangs special in the 1980s. Under the hood is the legendary 5.0-liter V8, backed by a five-speed manual transmission and a 3.55 ratio rear axle for quick acceleration. Saleen didn’t just focus on power; the company transformed the Mustang’s handling with its proprietary Racecraft Suspension, using specific-rate springs and Monroe gas shocks.

The iconic Saleen look is all there too, with the aggressive front air dam, sleek side skirts, and the big whale-tail rear wing, all riding on the correct 16-inch wheels, wrapped in performance tires, that frame four-wheel-disc brakes. Inside, the cabin is pure ’80s performance. The driver gets supportive sport seats, a thick-rimmed Momo steering wheel, and a unique Saleen-specific gauge cluster with a 170-mph speedometer.

It even rocks the original Pioneer cassette stereo, completing the time-capsule feel. It’s a well-preserved car that perfectly captures the era when Steve Saleen took the humble Mustang and turned it into a true corner-carving machine capable of challenging European sports cars.

The money raised from the entries for the raffle to win this special Fox Mustang supports a great cause. Punch 4 Parkinson’s is a 501C3 non-profit that sets up non-combat boxing programs for people fighting Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis, as research has shown high-intensity exercise like boxing can help slow the progression of symptoms, and they’ve seen “remarkable physical and cognitive benefits” firsthand in their participants.

Bidding closes soon, and the live drawing for the 1988 Saleen Mustang is set for August 13, 2025. This giveaway is a cool opportunity to win an iconic Fox Mustang while helping out a charity that’s making a real difference.