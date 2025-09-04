ProCharger P-1X Pushes A Stock Dark Horse To Four Digits

steveturner
By Steve Turner September 04, 2025

Now that the aftermarket has the keys to the tuning kingdom of modern Fords, we can really see what these machines can deliver with a few mods. A case in point is this 2024 Mustang Dark Horse that rocked the rollers with four digits thanks to a ProCharger P-1X, bigger fuel injectors, and a custom calibration.

“Last week I busted out my laptop to build the ultimate tune file to see just how far this P-1X ProCharged steed could go, with no other mods than the supplied 55-pound injectors and boost-a-pump that came with the blower kit. Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, said.

ProCharger P-1X Dark Horse

Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, wanted to see what a stock Dark Horse with little more than a ProCharger P-1X, 55 lb/hr injectors, and a hotter tune could do. The answer was four digits before it ran out of fuel.

The result of that carefully calibrated combination was an impressive 1,014.80 horsepower and 739.51 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels.

“Could it make it more even in this configuration?” Radzins added. “Absolutely! There’s another 20-plus horsepower, easy, if I opened up the cylinder pressure limits in the calibration. Or, I could have done a ‘colder’ pull than it being full temp and gained some…”

ProCharger P-1X Dark Horse

Burning E30 fuel spiked with a “a few gallons of 6-year-old race gas,” the P-1X boosted Dark Horse put down an impressive 1,014.80 horsepower and 739.51 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels.

At that point, he had pushed the factory fuel system as far as safely possible, so the next move is a fuel system upgrade and a hotter calibration to see what the Dark Horse-spec Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter can really do spinning those Predator-sourced rods at full boogie.

Article Sources

ProCharger
https://www.procharger.com
(913) 338-2886
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

