Project SC650 was built to see what Ford’s latest Mustang GT could do with centrifugal boost. Right out of the gate, we added the first publicly available ProCharger P-1X supercharger system before heading to last year’s SEMA Show. However, our progress stalled because tuning wasn’t yet available for the 2024-and-newer Mustangs.

I’m mind-blown by how fast the cars are, and how consistent they are. They literally drive like stock… — Erik Radzins, ProCharger

Hardware is only part of the equation on modern performance machines. Once the aftermarket finally raided the keys to the kingdom, it was finally time to unlock more options to enhance the output of the Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V-8. However, while ProCharger sells tuner kits tailor-made for custom tuning, the company partnered with Ford for the companion calibrations in its turnkey kits.

“If you’ve got a mostly stock car and you’re going to keep a stock engine and you’re only going to do E30 and you want just a turnkey tune, our tune is proven for low-10-second passes,” Erik Radzins, Director of Communications and Calibrations at ProCharger, said. “If you want to buy a tuner kit and do HP tuners, that’s cool, too. It’s awesome, because it opens up the door for all the customers that just wanted to do their own thing: tuner kits, full E85, etc.”

The moment that ProCharger delivered its preproduction turnkey tune file for our supercharged S650 combination, we were ready to see just how powerful our project had become. With the fresh calibration loaded in the factory Powertrain Control Module, we headed straight to Papapini’s Garage in Temecula, California, to strap it to the shop’s in-house Dynomite chassis dyno.

Calibration Is Key

When the straps were cinched and the throttle was wide open, the P-1X’s centrifugal gave our Coyote more bite to back up its bark. By the time the needle zipped toward the top of the tach, we could tell that Project SC650 was making some serious steam.

From the jump difference was night and day. With ProCharger’s calibration commanding the fuel and spark, the 5.0-liter rocked the rollers to the tune of 716 horsepower and 543 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. Those are impressive stats for a bolt-on S650 street machine.

ProCharger’s focus on dialing in the calibration with Ford also ensures factory-level drivability. The SC650 idles smoothly, cruises without hiccups, and doesn’t require a trailer full of race fuel.

“For guys who are looking for emissions compliance and knowing that every single safety feature that Ford puts in there is still in our calibration,” Radzins explained. “…There are a lot of safeties and stuff built in there, from how the transmission handles traction control events or wheel hop to save axles. It’s crazy how good that system works.”

While the peak number is an attention-grabber, the dyno graph tells the deeper story. The P-1X centrifugal blower builds boost with rpm. It rolls in smoothly, climbs with the tach, and delivers a linear, predictable powerband that should serve us well on street and strip.

“The ProCharger team knocked it out of the park. The bracket, intercooler system, and inlet are amazing. The inlet is actually 50-state legal with the hydrocarbon filters in it. I’m mind-blown by how fast the cars are and how consistent they are. They literally drive like stock,” Radzins said. “And the fact that with the tune, you can turn it up. So it’s like you buy it now and you’re like, ‘Cool, it’s going to add tons of horsepower, and I can drive it every single day.’ And then you get a little excited, you can put E30 in it, and go even faster. So the fact that you could buy a turnkey kit, tune included, that’s capable of single digits is absolutely ridiculous.”

Pump-Gas Power

Just as impressive is the fuel in the tank. The SC650 made all 716 ponies on standard 93-octane fuel — no E85, no meth injection, and no race gas. That’s a testament not only to the efficiency of ProCharger’s air-to-air intercooling, but also to the precision of the calibration.

For enthusiasts who want a car they can daily, road-trip, or take to the track on a whim, that’s a huge win. It means a ProCharged S650 isn’t a temperamental hot rod, but a real-world performer. Fill it at the corner station, drive it to work, and still have the kind of power that can light up a drag-strip scoreboard. The latter is something we are excited to do.

“It will probably run 10.50s at 138, 139, depending on the air. It should just bracket in the mid-10s on legit pump gas,” Radzins predicted. “On E30, the tune will allow it will raise the power to the max limit that would allow it to add spark timing. So, on the stock pulley, it’ll just ride that the whole time. It’ll go down the track, and it doesn’t care about any temperature, heat, or anything with E30.”

With dyno testing complete, Project SC650 has cleared one of its most important milestones. Now that the calibration and power numbers are proven, it’s time to see how that translates in the real world. And, with a production calibration on the way that allows for shift points 200 rpm higher than the preproduction version we tested, Project SC650’s output is sure to soar even higher.

We’ll keep pushing SC650 with more mods and testing, but we are thrilled to have the calibration shackles removed so we can let this ProCharged pony eat on the street and the track.