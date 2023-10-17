Rare Prototype 1987 Saleen VIN 001 Heads To Auction

The 80s were a prime time for Fox Body enthusiasts. The 1987 model was a milestone that left the previous “four-eye” headlight version behind and introduced a sleeker aeronose design along with a significant increase in horsepower. Not only was Ford bringing new aesthetics and performance to the market, but aftermarket companies had also joined the race. Most of these companies offered their own interpretation of how a modified Mustang should look, pairing their visual upgrades with a boost in power. Saleen is arguably one of the central figures in the Fox Body Mustang era, and now a unique one is headed to auction.

Rare Pedigree

Once Ford had made the shift to the aerodynamic front end, Saleen acquired their first unit, which was designated as 87-01, signifying the year 1987 and VIN 001. Initially, the car was the poster child for the 1987 sales campaign, but Saleen also utilized it as a marketing tool. It toured the car across the United States, visiting various race tracks and even pairing it with the likes of the SCCA General Tire Saleen Mustang race cars.

However, the car wasn’t destined for an empty spot in the warehouse when its marketing duties were finished. Instead, it continued to be a workhorse for research and development purposes. Saleen used this vehicle for both the SA-5 and the 1989 SCC. Before finally being retired, the car was employed for EPA certification of the 1989 Saleen SSC. At the 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation dinner Steve Saleen even spoke on how this exact vehicle was the first Saleen to receive engine modifications from the Saleen Autosport factory.

Preserved, Not Restored

The seller of the car has maintained it in as close to its original condition as possible, with the only changes being the replacement of the oil filter, oil, coolant, and serpentine belt over the last 30 years of ownership. The odometer displays a total of 6,700 miles, with just 1,000 miles added since the seller’s purchase back in 1991. The car was employed as a multi-department test mule, and it bears visible blemishes in the original paint, which, to enthusiasts like us, tell the story of the car’s history during its Saleen years—a part of the car’s history that we wish we could have been a part of.

As expected, the car is filled with hidden gems, including prototype headers and alloy roller rockers. It still boasts its original hoses, spark plugs, plug wires, and astonishingly, the same set of tires from when the car was acquired in 1991 through Saleen Autosport. The sale will also include the complete wiring for the SSC Cockpit, adjustable Monroe GP shocks, Saleen DSO tag, exhaust extension for EPA dyno testing, an external fuel filter, SSC plenum plate, and SSC DP5 wheels that are painted entirely, without the later-styled machined edge.

The Perfect Car For The Saleen Collector

While you might be tempted to judge 87-01 based on its low mileage or the absence of replacement parts, this car is a storyteller, and its narrative is etched throughout its chassis. You can read the tale in the scrapes and scars from loading and unloading at countless tracks, the exhaust extensions for EPA testing, and the prototype headers used to unlock more power. It will soon be up for auction on the Bring-A-Trailer site, and we’re eager to see the kind of numbers a car like this can command.