Saleen Club Of America Invades The 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals

Steve Saleen is renowned for producing distinctive vehicles with captivating color packages and aggressive designs. The company was established in 1983, with a few prototypes built in 1984. Once in production, Saleen Automotive initially targeted the Fox Body Mustang market, offering Saleen-equipped bodywork, wheels, and performance upgrades. As a former racer-turned-company owner, Saleen consistently pushed boundaries, revitalizing the looks and performance of each generation of Mustang starting with the Fox Body.

In addition to Mustangs, Steve ventured into the sport utility market with V6 and V8 powered Explorers. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Corona, California, based company even created its own supercar, the legendary S7. Needless to say, Saleen has garnered a diverse fanbase with an eclectic perspective on car aesthetics and performance, enhanced by Steve’s personal touches. At the 2023 Carlisle Ford Nationals, the Saleen Club Of America showed up in droves.

Fox Body Mania

As expected, the Saleen Fox Body Mustangs were prominently showcased at Carlisle. While some featured classic supercharger builds or remained naturally aspirated, they all donned similar body kits, wings, and graphics packages. Various notable models were in attendance, including the iconic white with blue graphic, Seal Beach Police patrol car, and even two extremely rare notchbacks. Given that this era marked Steve’s breakthrough, it was gratifying to witness the reciprocated admiration.

Enter The SN95

In 1994, Ford introduced a significant aesthetic overhaul to the Mustang after 14 years of the Fox fever. The all-new SN95 body had a more rounded design, conforming to the stereotypical mid-90s styling. However, Saleen still left its mark by adding sleek body kits that enhanced the Mustang’s appearance without compromising the new body’s visual appeal. However, the engine bay is where these 90s Saleens shined with its S281 and S351 package, which nearly doubled the factory unit’s horsepower rating.

New Edge Nation

Sharing the same SN95 chassis, the New Edge body style allowed Saleen to introduce a more aggressive kit compared to the 1994-98 models. The “Speedster” became the standard, brilliant colors emerged, and the cars even made appearances in movies like “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

While the aesthetics took a bold new direction, the engine experienced a significant power boost. In 1999, the 4.6-liter naturally aspirated engine outputted 285 horsepower. The supercharged version reached 350 horsepower, but the S351 reigned supreme, approaching the 500 horsepower mark.

S197 Become Life Of the Party

Although the Saleen Extreme was introduced during the New Edge era, it paled in comparison to the wildness of the S197 version. The S197 boasted a more muscular appearance than its predecessors, and Saleen’s version elevated both the car’s looks and performance to match. A stunning BASF Extreme Rainbow S281 caught our attention inside the Saleen building, along with numerous other S197 Saleens outside.

Arrival Of The S550

In 2015, the Ford Mustang S550 arrived with a new generation of Coyote engine and an independent rear suspension. Saleen took a slightly different approach, creating a refined look that complemented the S550’s body lines. Once again, Saleen offered multiple models to cater to different power preferences.

The Crown Jewel

The Carlisle Ford Nationals always manages to showcase a rare car that one may not have encountered elsewhere. This year’s coveted prize for rarity and breathtaking imagery was the Saleen S7. The story of an American car company creating its first fully proprietary car, capable of competing at a supercar level, makes for an amazing tale.

Cult Following

While Saleen is primarily associated with the Mustang platform, its craftsmanship beyond Ford’s beloved pony car has cultivated a subculture of Saleen owners. This encompasses vehicles ranging from the S331 to the Explorer. We were excited to see a trio of Saleen Focus cars on display, along with the sought-after Explorer XP8 and even an SCCA road racing ranger!

Saleen Club Takes Over Carlisle Ford Nationals