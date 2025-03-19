Revology Flexes Its Muscle With Limited 1969 Boss 429 Replicas

steveturner
By Steve Turner March 19, 2025

As the ’60s came to a close, Ford unleashed a knuckle-dragging bruiser on the streets of America so the Blue Oval could join the displacement battle against Chrysler’s 426-cube Hemis in NASCAR competition. This homologation effort resulted in limited run of monster 1969 Boss 429s that easily pounded out more than the factory’s modest 375-horsepower rating. If you’ve always wanted one of these extraordinary muscle Mustangs, Revology Cars is ready to make that dream come true with a modern twist.

“As the world’s leading builder of re-engineered vintage Mustangs and Shelby GTs, it may not be a surprise that we are launching a Boss 429,” Tom Scarpello, Revology’s founder and CEO, said. “But what will be a surprise is how far we’ve taken it. The Boss is our most ambitious and advanced vehicle program to date.”

Today, Boss 429s are truly automotive unicorns — you’ll never see one on the street. We’re out to change that… — Tom Scarpello, Revology Cars

Since Scarpello has an extensive background working at Ford — including its vaunted and now-defunct Special Vehicle Team — and other manufacturers, Revology deploys OEM-style assembly and engineering techniques in developing its classic Mustang replicas. Before the company could launch a version of this iconic muscle car, however, its team developed a fitting foundation This is the first Revology replica based on a 1969 2+2 Fastback body-in-white that benefits from precise fixtures designed using computer-aided design to ensure a more exacting assembly process.

(Image Credit: Revology Cars)

“The Boss 429 was a ‘secret handshake’ car, that most people overlooked,” Scarpello added. “It was expensive. The power output was conservatively rated. It was devoid of stripes or a rear spoiler, and only the ‘Boss 429’ logo on the side and the huge hood scoop tipped you off that this was no ordinary Mustang. But that engine was something special.  Today, Boss 429s are truly automotive unicorns — you’ll never see one on the street. We’re out to change that.”

Whereas the original version is motivated by a 7.0-liter pushrod engine, Revology is building its modern replicas with supercharged, 710-horsepower Coyote engines underhood. Those potent powerplants can be paired with a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission. But, this vehicle also offers upgrades not seen in the company’s previous offerings.

“The interior represents a major new initiative for us,” explains Scarpello, “as it features almost entirely Revology-designed components, including upper and lower dash, door panels, seats, veneers, and interior trim panels, which reflect the original aesthetic but are made with premium materials.”

This year, Revology will only construct 15 Boss 429 replicas, with 50 scheduled for 2026. If you have always dreamed of driving one of these monster muscle cars but enjoy all the creature comforts of a modern vehicle, you can sign up to order one right here.

Article Sources

Revology Cars
http://www.revologycars.com
(800) 974-4463
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

