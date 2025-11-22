RTR Vehicles is taking its most extreme Mustang yet into new territory. The company has joined forces with Nürburgring racer and YouTube personality Misha Charoudin and his performance aerodynamics firm, Vulcan Alpha, to develop the Mustang RTR Spec 5-TA, which is a time-attack and road-racing evolution of the Spec 5 platform.

The collaboration brings RTR’s blend of factory design and motorsport function to a new arena, with Charoudin’s Nürburgring experience guiding the transformation. The centerpiece of the program is Vulcan Alpha’s latest active rear wing, designed specifically for the Spec 5’s widebody package. Measuring 1,820mm across, the dual-element Dynamic Reduction System wing is engineered for both stability and straight-line speed.

RTR’s latest evolution of the Spec 5 platform blends track-focused aero, widebody styling, and Nürburgring-driven development to create a Mustang aimed squarely at time-attack competition. (Photo Credit: Vulcan Alpha/RTR Vehicles)

The system allows for eight levels of adjustment, with 0.75-degree increments across a 6-degree range. The secondary element is hydraulically or pneumatically actuated, delivering 40- to 55-percent drag reduction when deployed. Depending on configuration, the setup generates between 1,056 and 1,326 pounds of downforce, helping the car stay planted at speed.

Vulcan Alpha’s engineers also optimized the structure by relocating the secondary element’s support to a single, central mount. This move reduced drag by cutting frontal area while improving stiffness and lowering weight. The wing and endplates were shaped specifically to complement the Spec 5’s widebody contours, ensuring the aero system works seamlessly with RTR’s design language.

Vulcan Alpha’s new 1,820mm dual-element DRS wing is not shown here, but you can see it in the video below. It delivers up to 1,326 pounds of downforce and 40– to 55-percent drag reduction, using a central support and tailored endplates to match the Spec 5’s widebody profile. (Photo Credit: Vulcan Alpha/RTR Vehicles)

While the rear aero takes center stage for now, RTR says a new, more aggressive front package is already in pre-production and will debut soon. Together, the components mark a major leap toward a full-fledged track-focused Mustang from the RTR team.