Shelby 60th Anniversary Hax Helmets Offer Safety With Style

steveturner
By Steve Turner October 23, 2025

To celebrate 60 years since Shelby American’s 1965 FIA Sports Car World Championship, Carroll Shelby Licensing and Hax Helmets partnered on a new line of lightweight, Shelby-themed racing helmets. Certified by both Snell and the FIA, they blend proven safety with Shelby style.

“Shelby American’s incredible reputation is based on their racing prowess and commitment to cutting-edge technology that gains a competitive advantage,” Aurelio Mesa, General Manager of Hax Helmets, said. “Their company continues to depend on the most advanced designs and materials for their current line of street performance cars and trucks. Our helmets are created with the same philosophy to be a perfect complement for any track enthusiast.”

Hax adapted its successful motorcycle design for automotive use, using the same premium carbon fiber. The result is a helmet that’s strong, light, and built for serious drivers.

Finished in Shelby Blue carbon fiber with classic stripes and Cobra graphics, the Hax helmet channels 1965 racing heritage in a modern, FIA-approved shell built for performance. Inside, a premium liner, adjustable ventilation, and preinstalled HANS anchors make the Shelby x Hax helmet as functional on the grid as it is collectible in any Shelby garage. (Photo Credit: Hax Helmets/Shelby American)

“Shelby American is still the only American automaker to win the FIA Sports Car Racing Championship,” M. Neil Cummings, Esq., Co-CEO of Carroll Shelby International and CEO of Carroll Shelby Licensing, said. “We’re celebrating that amazing accomplishment with this line of incredible helmets designed to keep Shelby fans worldwide protected on the track. Every Shelby owner and collector should consider adding one of these to their kit.”

Meeting Snell, FIA, and DOT standards, the full-face helmets feature a streamlined shell, multi-vent airflow, and a hypoallergenic liner for comfort and fit. The UV-treated visor blocks 98 percent of harmful rays, and preinstalled HANS anchors add race-day readiness.

Shelby Hax Helmets

The helmets can be ordered on their own for $1,500 or with an optional $69.95 premium carrying bag that protects the helmet in style. (Photo Credit: Hax Helmets/Shelby American)

“The carbon fiber used in these helmets is the same material used in the newly released Shelby Super Snake-R,” Mesa added. “The strength and lightweight benefits of premium carbon fiber make it perfect for every aspect of Shelby ownership.”

Available in Shelby Blue, Race Red, Super Snake Silver, and Tall Texan Black, each helmet carries signature stripes and Cobra graphics. Limited to 500 units, they start at $1,500 with an optional $69.95 Shelby helmet bag. Orders are open now for the initial run of 500 Shelby edition through Hax Helmets, as well as the Carroll Shelby Store, and Shelby mod shops, with deliveries beginning in early 2026, just in time for racing season.

