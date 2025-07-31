Shelby American Teases ‘The Next One’ Set For A Monterey Debut

By Steve Turner July 31, 2025

If you ever asked Carroll Shelby if he had a favorite automotive child, he was quick with a quip. “I’ve always been asked, ‘What is my favorite car?’ and I’ve always said ‘The next one,’” he said. That line summed up his drive to keep making faster machines. It’s a spirit that still fuels Shelby American, and now the company is channeling that vibe into something new for the S650 era.

The company recently teased its next creation, set to debut on August 13, with a shadowy silhouette and those three familiar words: “The Next One.”

Shelby American is teasing a new Mustang set to debut during Monterey Car Week on August 13, 2025. Known only as “The Next One” until then, it hints that Carroll Shelby would have loved what’s on the way. (Photo Credit: Shelby American)

“Carroll Shelby’s favorite car was always ‘the next one,’” the company said. “During Monterey Car Week, on 8.13.25, we unveil the next one. A new chapter in performance, heritage, and innovation begins.”

The teaser doesn’t say much, but it doesn’t have to. The shadowy image gives off track-ready vibes with a wide stance and a massive rear wing. We’ll find out exactly what “The Next One” is when it breaks cover on Wednesday, August 13, in NorCal. Until then, all we can do is speculate, knowing Carroll would’ve loved what’s coming.

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
