One glance and those lines are unmistakable, but what’s under the hood might be a surprise. Low, wide, and tightly wrapped, the Cobra silhouette still communicates speed at a standstill. Underneath that familiar shape, however, is a serious engineering program as SPE Motorsport rolls out Godzilla-powered replicas through its dealer arm, Snyder Motor Company.

Now an approved partner of Superformance, the Snyder team delivers Cobras that arrive as rolling chassis built from the original molds. Customers choose the visual spec, and Snyder completes the drivetrain installation in-house, including wiring, fuel delivery, headers, engine mounting, and the fabrication required to package a modern big-inch V8 inside the compact roadster.

Power comes from Ford’s 7.3-liter Godzilla pushrod V8. Displacing 445 cubic inches, the pushrod engine offers modern block strength, improved sealing, and current gasket technology, which are critical when output climbs into territory these lightweight cars can fully exploit. Integrating that engine without altering the car’s defining shape required extensive redesign.

“We started working on all that around 2021, and that engine has been completely re-tailored for those cars,” Dan Snyder, of SPE Performance/Snyder Motor Company, told us. “The oil system is totally redesigned because the factory pan is huge. We’re running about a 4-inch wet-sump pan that’s fully packaged to fit the chassis. The valve covers, the entire top-end setup — everything was engineered around making modern power work inside a vintage footprint without changing the hood line or the scoop.”

The 7.3-liter Godzilla V8 is heavily reworked for Cobra duty, anchored by a redesigned wet-sump oil system with a shallow pan engineered to clear the chassis while maintaining oil control under load. A cast 4150-style intake anchors the induction package, paired with a 105mm Hellcat throttle body that delivers modern airflow without forcing changes to hood height. (Photo Credit: Snyder Motor Company)

Induction follows the same blueprint. SPE developed a cast four-barrel-style intake with a 4150 flange and machined it to accept a 105mm Hellcat throttle body, preserving a carbureted appearance while supporting airflow for a fuel-injected combination projected to produce serious horsepower.

In a chassis this light, 650-plus naturally aspirated output changes the conversation quickly. Expect immediate throttle response, a heavy midrange hit, and acceleration that arrives without the delay typically associated with boosted combinations. The modern engine architecture also supports long-term serviceability, making these cars ready to rule the road on the regular.

The cockpit remains focused and compact, positioning the driver low in the chassis with essential gauges directly in view. Meanwile, the short wheelbase and lightweight construction put traction at a premium, so the broad rear fenders frame the meaty rear rubber charged with harnessing the monsterous Godzilla torque. (Photo Credit: Snyder Motor Company)

If you are looking for a turnkey Cobra with Godzilla power, you can learn more about the Snyder Motor Company offerings by visiting the company’s website.