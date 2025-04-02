Steeda Developing Gear For More Muscular Maverick Pickups

Ford scored a sales success when it released the Maverick. A compact pickup with an affordable price tag, this truck carries a sporting promise. Even Ford recognizes the need for a small sport truck as it is offering a performance variant, the Lobo. Steeda recognizes that all Maverick pickups could use more muscle and the hardware required to put it to the pavement.

Our goal is to help owners enhance their Maverick experience with suspension upgrades, performance enhancements, and appearance packages… — Dario Orlando, Steeda

After evaluating the truck for months, the company is ready to fully support the Maverick with an upgrade program.

“The Ford Maverick is an affordable, practical, and highly customizable vehicle that meets customers’ needs now—and then one day, they may want to step up to a Ford Bronco, Explorer, or F-150,” Steeda President Dario Orlando said. “Our goal is to help owners enhance their Maverick experience with suspension upgrades, performance enhancements, and appearance packages.”

As is its standard practice, Steeda will approach its upgrades to Maverick pickups with a holistic approach designed to improve engine output, handling, and style. A range of these products should be available shortly, but in the meantime, you can check out the company’s Maverick offerings right here.