Stolen SN-95 Snatched From Michigan Lake Slathered In Slime

In the 1997 model year, 26,107 Mustang convertibles were born. Of those, 11,413 were Mustang GTs and only 3,088 were SVT Cobras. It looks like one of those droptops is out of commission, likely for good, after spending plenty of time submerged in a Michigan lake.

“On July 28, Van Buren Township Public Safety’s Dive team recovered a red 1997 Ford Mustang convertible from Belleville Lake near Rawsonville Road,” the city’s Public Safety division announced on social media. “The vehicle was recently located and appears to have been underwater for several years.”

From what little we can tell from these photos — the stolen car had no license or VIN plate — this car wears the Cobra nose and snake badges on the fenders. It also appears to be rolling on seven-spoke wheels that resemble the American Racing wheels used on the driving school SN-95s run by the Bondurant Racing School back in the day.

Van Buren Township, Michigan, is near the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and not too far from Ford headquarters. There are likely many Mustangs in that area, but if you know something about a missing red SN-95, you can provide information to the local police.

“If anybody has information on the vehicle or how it ended up in the lake, please contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at: jstanton@vbtmi.gov,” the city’s Public Safety division added.