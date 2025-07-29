Stolen SN-95 Snatched From Michigan Lake Slathered In Slime

steveturner
By Steve Turner July 29, 2025

In the 1997 model year, 26,107 Mustang convertibles were born. Of those, 11,413 were Mustang GTs and only 3,088 were SVT Cobras. It looks like one of those droptops is out of commission, likely for good, after spending plenty of time submerged in a Michigan lake. 

“On July 28, Van Buren Township Public Safety’s Dive team recovered a red 1997 Ford Mustang convertible from Belleville Lake near Rawsonville Road,” the city’s Public Safety division announced on social media. “The vehicle was recently located and appears to have been underwater for several years.”

Van Buren Township, Michigan, pulled this 1997 Mustang convertible from the Bellview Lake on July 28, 2025. How do you think it made its way into the water, and how long do you think it’s been sleeping with the fishes? (Photo Credit: Van Buren Township Public Safety)

From what little we can tell from these photos — the stolen car had no license or VIN plate — this car wears the Cobra nose and snake badges on the fenders. It also appears to be rolling on seven-spoke wheels that resemble the American Racing wheels used on the driving school SN-95s  run by the Bondurant Racing School back in the day.

Van Buren Township, Michigan, is near the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and not too far from Ford headquarters. There are likely many Mustangs in that area, but if you know something about a missing red SN-95, you can provide information to the local police.

“If anybody has information on the vehicle or how it ended up in the lake, please contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at: jstanton@vbtmi.gov,” the city’s Public Safety division added.

More Sources

American Racing
https://www.americanracing.com/
(800) 959-1969
steveturner

About the author

Steve Turner

Steve Turner brings decades of passion and knowledge in the world of Ford performance, having covered it for over 20 years. From the swan song of the Fox Mustang to the birth of the Coyote, Steve had a front-row seat.
Read My Articles

More Stories

Stolen SN-95 Snatched From Michigan Lake Slathered In Slime

News

Stolen SN-95 Snatched From Michigan Lake Slathered In Slime

Boosted Bumpsticks: Understanding Forced Induction Camshafts

Engine

Boosted Bumpsticks: Understanding Forced Induction Camshafts

Blue Oval Muscle in your inbox.

Build your own custom newsletter with the content you love from FordMuscle, directly to your inbox, absolutely FREE!

Free WordPress Themes
FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle

We'll send you the most interesting FordMuscle articles, news, car features, and videos every week.

We promise not to use your email address for anything but exclusive updates from the Power Automedia Network.

No Thanks!

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

FordMuscle NEWSLETTER - SIGN UP FREE!

We will safeguard your e-mail and only send content you request.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...


Muscle Car & Hot Rods
Muscle Car & Hot Rods 		Drag Racing
Drag Racing

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Subscribe to more FREE Online Magazines!

We think you might like...

  • Muscle Car & Hot Rods Muscle Car & Hot Rods
  • Drag Racing Drag Racing
No thanks

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Ford Muscle

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Ford Muscle - The Ultimate Ford Mustang Magazine

Thank you for your subscription.

Thank you for your subscription.

Close
Loading