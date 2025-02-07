Team Z ’79-’04 Mustang Upper Torque Box Replacement

Factory ’79-’04 Mustang upper torque boxes often wear and become damaged, particularly in vehicles that launch hard at the drag strip regularly. That’s why Team Z Motorsports engineered this system to replace these vulnerable factory parts. For owners of Fox, SN-95, and New Edge Ford Mustangs seeking repeatable launches at the drag strip, Team Z Motorsports’ Mustang Upper Torque Box Replacement Kit will do the trick for $629.

Designed as a direct replacement, the kit is built from lightweight yet durable 4130 Chromoly steel and aims to provide an upgrade in both strength and suspension adjustability. Its indexing design, which allows for micro-fine adjustments in 0.125-inch increments, offers granular adjustability and provides Mustang owners with the ability to precisely tune their vehicle’s suspension.

Utilizing other Team Z Motorsports suspension parts like lower torque boxes and Fab 9 housings enhances the system’s adjustability considerably. The company asserts it becomes comparable to, or better than, many four-link suspension designs.

This enhanced adjustability is particularly beneficial for optimizing vehicle dynamics for drag racing. Team Z Motorsports also says that the kit enhances stability and handling, bolstering the confidence of the car’s down-track performance.

The Upper Torque Box Replacement Kit comes standard with pre-mounted Anti-Roll Bar tabs, facilitating the installation of Team Z’s proven system. Grade-8 hardware is also included, ensuring robust and reliable installation.

Customers have the option to further customize their kits. They can select from Team Z Motorsports’ range of Anti-Roll Bars. These optional upgrades include standard, billet, or heavy-duty anti-roll bar setups, with prices ranging from an additional $350 to $610.

Team Z Motorsports specifies that the direct-replacement kit is engineered to work with conventional upper control arms, but it is not compatible with control arms that deviate from the standard length nor with their own relocated upper control arm kits.