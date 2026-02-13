Purpose-Built S550 Pushes Past 270 MPH In The Standing Mile

At 72 years old, most people are slowing down, but Eddie Presnull is doing the exact opposite. He traveled 11 hours from Liberty, Texas, to the Arkansas Mile with one specific goal in mind. He wanted to push his car beyond the limits and prove it is the fastest street-bodied Mustang on the property.

The team aimed to shatter its previous track record and push for 275 mph. “We’re just climbing that mountain, trying to get just all you can get out of this car,” Presnull explained. The stakes got higher when a competitor named Clark posted a massive 266 mph run early in the day. “It’s more fun when you earn it,” Presnull noted. However, the car fought them at first. A blistered tire forced a pit stop, and a traction-control issue ruined a subsequent pass.

The team faced a critical decision to salvage the event and prove this was the fastest street-bodied Mustang in the lineup. They decided to disable the traction control entirely. Chad Epperson, the builder, was ready to risk it all, including the engine, for glory. He joked: “I’m going to turn it loose,” emphasizing their commitment. “I don’t care about the motor.”

Presnull’s final run was a masterclass in speed. Before he secured the top spot, the car blasted through the half-mile at 210.3 mph. It kept pulling hard to 246.1 mph before tripping the final beam at a staggering 273.8 mph.

This particular 2015 Shelby GT350 proved it is a marvel of engineering built by Chad Epperson and the rest of the team. It maintained stability at speeds where most street cars would disintegrate. The aerodynamic setup and raw horsepower combined to create an insanely fast, street-bodied Mustang in standing-mile history. Presnull and his team showed that with the right build and enough nerve, age is just a number on a driver’s license.