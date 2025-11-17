Coyote engines and boost have long been fast friends, and Midnight Performance’s 2024 Mustang project confirms they are still besties. The shop, known for its quick, boosted Coyote F-150s, knows that same formula applies perfectly to Ford’s latest Mustang, as evidenced by the serious output generated by the shop’s twin-turbo stallion.

The heart of Midnight Performance’s 2024 Mustang is a Fast Forward Race Engines 5.0-liter V8 boosted by a Daylight Performance bottom-mount twin-turbo kit featuring twin Precision 64/66 turbos. Under the sway of a Lund Racing custom calibration and fed by a Velocity Performance fuel system, this Coyote flat howls. (Photo Credit: Manuel Gomez/Midnight Performance)

Manuel Gomez and his crew at Midnight Performance showed exactly how serious its 2024 Mustang is. Known as “Lil Tariff,” it’s an S650 on a quarter-mile mission. The car is based around a Fast Forward Race Engines-prepped bottom end and Daylight Performance’s bottom-mount twin-turbo system featuring a pair of Precision 64/66 turbos.

With Lund Racing dialing in the calibration and a Velocity Performance fuel system feeding the beast, the stage was set. Midnight Performance backed the engine with one of its in-house 10R80 10-speed automatic transmissions that is still running a stock torque converter. With 28 psi forced through the Coyote’s chambers and every subsystem optimized, the car rocked the rollers to the tune of 1,628 rear-wheel horsepower.

Daylight Performance’s bottom-mount twin-turbo kit tucks neatly beneath the S650 and fed the Coyote 5.0-liter engine with 28 pounds of intercooled boost. The result was an eye-watering 1,628 horsepower at the rear wheels.(Photo Credit: Manuel Gomez/Midnight Performance)

With this kind of performance onboard an S650 prepped for straight-line duty, the Midnight crew is expecting to break into the sevens with its latest Mustang.

“Time to go see what it’ll do at the track,” Gomez posted after the dazzling dyno run. “But I already know…”