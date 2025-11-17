Coyote engines and boost have long been fast friends, and Midnight Performance’s 2024 Mustang project confirms they are still besties. The shop, known for its quick, boosted Coyote F-150s, knows that same formula applies perfectly to Ford’s latest Mustang, as evidenced by the serious output generated by the shop’s twin-turbo stallion.
Manuel Gomez and his crew at Midnight Performance showed exactly how serious its 2024 Mustang is. Known as “Lil Tariff,” it’s an S650 on a quarter-mile mission. The car is based around a Fast Forward Race Engines-prepped bottom end and Daylight Performance’s bottom-mount twin-turbo system featuring a pair of Precision 64/66 turbos.
With Lund Racing dialing in the calibration and a Velocity Performance fuel system feeding the beast, the stage was set. Midnight Performance backed the engine with one of its in-house 10R80 10-speed automatic transmissions that is still running a stock torque converter. With 28 psi forced through the Coyote’s chambers and every subsystem optimized, the car rocked the rollers to the tune of 1,628 rear-wheel horsepower.
With this kind of performance onboard an S650 prepped for straight-line duty, the Midnight crew is expecting to break into the sevens with its latest Mustang.
“Time to go see what it’ll do at the track,” Gomez posted after the dazzling dyno run. “But I already know…”
