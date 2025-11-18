Two Ford Raptors Roar To Victory In The Grueling Baja 1000

Ford’s desert-bred Raptor lineup delivered a commanding performance at the 2025 SCORE Baja 1000, earning double class wins in one of the most punishing runnings of the race in recent memory. The 3.5-liter F-150 Raptor topped the Stock Full-Size class, while the Bronco Raptor claimed the Stock Mid-Size crown, proving Raptors are the Blue Oval’s ultimate real-world off-road test bed.

Both victories came in a year defined by relentless terrain and unpredictable weather that reshaped the course and challenged teams with pacing and mechanical strain. Even so, Ford Racing’s factory-backed Raptor effort stayed composed across all 700 miles, continuing the tradition of proving out production engineering in the same environment that inspired the original 2010 SVT F-150 Raptor.

“Winning both stock classes at the Baja 1000 during the 15th year of Raptor is the ultimate validation of what these vehicles stand for,” Mark Rushbrook, Global Director, Ford Racing. “Raptor was born in the desert, and every year we engineer, test, and race with that legacy in mind. These results are a testament not just to our trucks, but to the teams, drivers, and partners who push them to their fullest.”

F-150 To The Front

The Stock Full-Size win came courtesy of Team 8135 and the first-ever competition outing for the 3.5-liter F-150 Raptor. Brad Lovell, Adam Lovell, Austin Robison, Byam Lovell, Jason Scherer, and Jason Berger rotated driving duties, keeping the new truck calm and consistent through rutted stretches and storm-cut washes.

“We can come out here and prerun, we can understand Baja, but there is a whole other thing about understanding Baja on race day,” Brad Lovell said. “That course comes alive — you can’t understate it. We build these trucks that are amazingly tough, we played it smooth, we were patient, we worked through our game plan, and the F-150 Raptor killed it.”

“It was an amazing day…” Scherer added. “Baja is the adventure of a lifetime every time. This truck made every single inch of that track with no issues, and made this three class wins in a row for us down here.”

RTR Reins

In Stock Mid-Size, the RTR Bronco Raptor delivered a decisive victory after battling through overnight miles and a Saturday storm. Loren Healy and Eric Davis, Vaughn Gittin Jr. and Jeremy Dickinson, Bailey Campbell, and Bryan Crofts showcased the durability of the platform 56 years after Rod Hall’s historic Baja 1000 Bronco win.

“What an unbelievable experience and achievement getting the win at this year’s Baja 1000. Baja threw us everything it had, and our Bronco Raptor endured every mile and is still ready to hit the highway and drive back to the USA,” Gittin Jr., main man at RTR, said. “Ford Racing being here and running four production Raptors — and winning both classes they entered — is a huge testament to what is being engineered by the very passionate Raptor engineering teams, and it is an absolute honor to be a part of this effort. We had a really special team of men and women that made this happen, and I am just so incredibly proud of what we all endured and accomplished.”

This year marked Ford’s largest coordinated Baja program yet, fielding four race trucks representing every production Raptor, including the Bronco, Ranger, F-150, and F-150 Raptor R. These trucks were supported by a group of more than 70 engineers, drivers, navigators, and support members, which in turn transfers that knowledge to future racing and production efforts.