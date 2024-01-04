Occasionally, a build emerges that pushes the boundaries of what is achievable, surpassing even the wildest expectations. These dream builds seamlessly blend race car technology with top-tier craftsmanship, all within a road-legal chassis. Such cars are often featured in events like the Optima Ultimate Street Car Challenge and Holley Ford Fest’s Triple Crown, where they race against the clock and fellow competitors. For Ford enthusiasts, the Fox Body Mustang known as FoxZilla is one example that comes to mind, and it appears that this remarkable vehicle may soon be available for sale.

A Fox For The Ages

While the primary emphasis within the Fox Body Mustang platform often leans towards drag racing, there are builds that introduce an element of cornering. Bob Folkestad notes, “FoxZilla was crafted to excel in Pro Touring with the right driver, serving as both a champion and a testbed for refining the 7.3-liter Godzilla engine. This effort aims to develop commercial aftermarket parts in collaboration with brands such as Indy Power Products, Willis Engines, and others.”

The people who built this car have very extensive racing and engineering backgrounds. This is not a toy car, it is a track killing machine. Bob Folkestad, owner of FoxZilla”

Folkestad isn’t overstating the car’s capabilities, given the notable lineup of builders and engineers involved in FoxZilla, including Ken Woltz, Billy Johnson, Randy Dunkin, Jim Ryder, Mike Six, and, of course, Bob and his son Preston. The build not only showcases robust engineering but also an equally impressive build sheet.

Power And Handling

Beneath the hood of the deep blue Fox lies a Ford Performance Parts 7.3-liter Godzilla engine, fortified with internals from Wiseco pistons, Callies Performance rods, and camshaft. Providing forced induction is a ProCharger F-1A-94 supercharger, directing air into a custom billet intake with a built-in intercooler before entering a pair of CNC-ported heads from Willis Engines. Numerous components from Indy Power Products enhance the entire engine, including the oiling system, oil pan, windage tray, front cover, and VVT lockout. Ensuring optimal temperature control is a comprehensive setup from DeWitts, featuring a radiator, heat exchanger, and oil cooler.

Paired to the 445-cubic inch engine is a Bowler-built T56 Magnum transmission, and equipped with a Tilton Engineering twin-disc clutch. After leaving the transmission, the power is transferred through a Dynamic Driveline carbon-fiber driveshaft to a 9-inch Quick Performance rearend, featuring a 3.8 final drive and a Pro Gear with Tru Track Differential.

Recognizing that power is only as effective as the ability to harness it, the FoxZilla incorporates a Detroit Speed Aluma frame. The JRI coilovers, modified by Ultimate Performance, and a custom three-link rear suspension with an adjustable panhard bar provide enhanced handling. For added safety, a comprehensive GT car cage was constructed. Traction is optimized with Forgeline FF1 18×12-inch wheels wrapped in Falken 660 tires sized at 315/30. Bringing this high-performance Fox to a stop are Brembo GTR brakes on all four corners.

The electronics package remains consistent with FoxZilla’s no-expense-spared modus operandi. The Fox Body is equipped with an Emtron KV8 ECU and ECU Master PDM, complemented by a comprehensive ECU Masters dashboard. Fuel delivery is managed by a Weldon fuel pump, feeding into a Radium multi-stage surge tank from a Fuel Safe cell.

Inside And Out

The Fox Body doesn’t just deliver on performance; it also brings functional race car aesthetics to the table. Custom metal flares enhance the wheel arches, and the chassis benefits from the weight-saving attributes of a carbon fiber roof and fully-functional carbon-fiber doors. Notably, Nine Lives Racing components contribute to the Carbon Dual Element wing and splitter, featuring quick-release mounts.

Entering the interior, you’ll find a custom pedal box and drive-by-wire Tilton pedals. Pilots can settle into a Recaro Pro Racer XL seat, securely fastened in with a Schroth harness. While creature comforts may not be the primary focus of this purpose-built car, it does include a Vintage Air heater and defrost, as well as a Kicker radio for a touch of convenience in the pits.

Turn Key Perfection

While Folkestad has only indicated his intention to sell FoxZilla through various Fox Body groups, the notion of the car leaving the Folkestad family wasn’t part of our bingo card for early 2024. If you have $150,000 and a desire to secure podium finishes in one of the most meticulously crafted Fox Body Mustangs, don’t hesitate. Prospective buyers can reach out to Creative Werks at 515-645-5902 or email [email protected].