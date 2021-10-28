Team Last Minute is in full effect as everyone scrambles to have their build completed in time for the SEMA Show. This time period is aptly named “SEMA Crunch” by industry veterans. We at Ford Muscle have been watching these builds unfold and are excited to show which SEMA cars we’re excited about seeing in Las Vegas, and we’re starting this countdown with a 1988 Mustang dubbed “Foxzilla.”

Foxzilla Founding

Creative Arms is a workplace that has a car building problem. When not building firearms and suppressors they are building some amazing standout SEMA cars and trucks. The only difference between the firearm side and the show car side is the name. Their tooling includes multiple vertical mills as well as two dual spindle lathes, that are shared between the two.

“We are currently building this 1988 Fox Body as a test mule for the Godzilla motor. We want to really see what it can do and how it will survive, not only streetwise but also on the track,” said Creative Werks’ Head of Marketing Preston Folkestad.

This could be the statement made by most Mustang owners. Throw in the fact that this Mustang was purchased for $1,000 and you have our attention!

Folkestad continues, “Overall the car itself is pretty wicked from a suspension and custom frame point of view, along with big power and interior details.”

Chassis Design

Folkestad states, “We have opted to use the Detroit Speed front end utilizing corvette spindles, and will be building a custom three-link rear end matched to a 9-inch rearend from Quick Performance. We have selected Forgeline’s FF1 Wheels: Front (19×11 5×114.3 +24 70.6 ) Rear (19×11 5×114.3 +50 70.6) and will be using Falken RT660.”

Not much remains of the Fox Body aside from, well the body itself. However, the chassis will see a lot of track time and will utilize custom adjustments throughout. Folkestad informs us, “We will be building a custom cage, rear wheel tubs, custom floor and trans tunnel. We are trying to get the car as low as possible.”

Foxzilla Gets a Heart

In order to make sure the powerplant is as wild as the chassis built, Creative Werks, Inc owner Bob Folkestad paired up with Indy Power Products. The 7.3L Ford gas motor will be paired with an F-1 supercharger from ProCharger and a slew of developmental parts from IPP. “This car is going to be really used as a test mule for the latest IPP products,” Folkestad says. They plan on making 1,200 horsepower motor and be backed by a T56 transmission.

SEMA Bound

After seeing Bob Folkestad’s previous builds at SEMA, we know this one is also going to be over the top. We look forward to seeing it on display at SEMA and on the track at Optima’s Drive USCA events. So stay tuned as we check this finished product out at SEMA 2021.