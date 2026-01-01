You Could Win A 700HP Custom F-150 And Support A Great Cause

Coyote-powered F-150s are having a moment. When boosted, these trucks will flat-out fly and still deliver all the practicality of a pickup. If you’ve been wanting to join that movement, there’s an opportunity to win one of these trucks and help a great cause in the process.

For years, Ford fans have associated Cruise for a Cause sweepstakes with special-edition Mustangs, but the 2025 prize shifts the spotlight to a one-of-a-kind 2025 Ford F-150 XL powered by a Coyote V8 and sporting a litany of performance and appearance upgrades.

“We don’t build a vehicle just to get clicks or follows but to make a real difference in something, and it happens to be fighting cancer, so we have more survivors from this terrible disease.” Dan Neve, Founder of Cruise for a Cause, said.

The Anderson Composites carbon fiber cowl hood, grille, and fender vents combine with Wrap Lab’s full custom wrap to give the Hope Edition Outlaw a front profile that blends modern aero cues with Outlaw-specific visual identity. Pink accents and Yoast Fabrication badging underscore the purpose behind the build. (Photo Credit: Cruise For A Cause)

The change in hardware doesn’t alter the mission. Neve launched the nonprofit in 2010, and since then, Cruise For A Cause has created several custom rides that have generated donations for cancer research.

“In 2010, I was shopping for a new Shelby GT500. Unfortunately, it was also at the beginning of that year that my mother and wife (Linda) were diagnosed with breast cancer about one month apart. I had one of Ford’s light-bulb moments to use the new Shelby to raise awareness and some funds in support of the cause. My goal that first year had been to raise $10,000, which was not an easy task to do,” Neve explained. “…We are now entering our 16th year of Cruise for a Cause being on the road and attending Ford/Mustang events, and proud to say that to date we have donated over $1.5 million in fighting cancer.”

Along the way, the group partnered with Ford-world heavy hitters such as Shelby American, Saleen, and RTR Vehicles. Those builds helped grow a community that continues to support Cruise for a Cause. This time, though, the foundation of the giveaway is a pickup. And in Middleton Motorsports’ hands, it’s a truck designed looks as good as it cooks.

“…A huge supporter of ours, Middleton Ford/Middleton Motorsports, has been building and selling the F-150 Outlaw packages, so we decided that why not kick off this year’s sweepstakes at SEMA with a very custom F-150 Outlaw Edition,” Neve said. “You may still see a Mustang as one of our vehicles in 2026, but until we get our hands on it, a custom supercharged single-cab, short-bed F-150 is up for grabs.”

The one-of-one Hope Edition Outlaw F-150 draws from the shop’s Outlaw sport truck program. Under the hood, the Coyote V8 is boosted by a Whipple supercharger and exhales through a Corsa side-exit exhaust, allowing the truck to generate more than 700 horsepower. Putting that thrust to the ground is RideTech’s lowering system, sway bar, and traction bars, while a Wilwood six-piston front big brake kit framed by Weld Laguna 6 wheels reins it in when the time comes.

The exterior is thoroughly reimagined. Anderson Composites supplied a full suite of carbon fiber parts, including the cowl hood, grille, rear spoiler, and fender vents. Wrap Lab applied a complete custom wrap, dash accents, and pin striping, while the bed features BedWood’s handcrafted wood floor paired with a Precise Auto Truck and Trim bed liner. Yoast Fabrication created the ribbon badge, Pink Outlaw badging, and Hope Edition plaque, and Shop Cat Powdercoating and Auto Color added pink hardware and accent paint throughout. Caliber Collision laid down the exterior paintwork to blend the package together.

Middleton Motorsports’ Whipple-supercharged Coyote setup delivers an estimated 700 horsepower, with the Corsa side-exit exhaust, RideTech traction components, and Wilwood braking working together to support the huge power underhood. Powder-coated hardware and pink-painted accents tie the engine bay to the truck’s Hope Edition theme. (Photo Credit: Cruise For A Cause)

Inside, the truck leaves the basic XL spec behind thanks to Katzkin custom seats bearing the Cruise for a Cause branding. An AutoTech LED carbon fiber steering wheel and custom floor mats from Covercraft elevate the cabin, while Wrap Lab details the dash with bespoke treatment that ties the interior to the truck’s exterior cancer-fighting theme.

“Cancer has impacted my life as it has for far too many. My wife lost two sisters to this terrible disease, and her youngest sister has just completed treatment. I was treated for kidney cancer in 2024, so this is a passion for me, not a job,” Neve said. “It is not just something to do, but hopefully make a difference. If you, someone you know has had to fight this disease, our thoughts and hearts are with you. If you can support us and this cause, we will make sure that your donation is doing what you expect it to do. Fight cancer and maybe put you in the seat of this awesome F-150 build!”

Neve continues to drive across the country with the Hope Edition Outlaw, sharing his family’s story and emphasizing that research leads to earlier detection, more effective treatments, and better outcomes.

The handcrafted BedWood wood floor adds a vintage show-truck touch, while the Precise Auto Truck and Trim bedliner protects the surface. Anderson Composites’ carbon fiber rear spoiler and Yoast Fabrication’s custom Outlaw badging connect the rear design to the front’s carbon-and-wrap aesthetic. (Photo Credit: Cruise For A Cause)

“One hundred percent of the funds we raise support cancer research. We have to purchase the cars from Ford, but then the support of so many companies that help us to make them special will donate all or most of their product value,” Neve said. “So companies like Anderson Composites, VMP Performance, Weld Wheels, Covercraft, Katzins Leather, and Middleton Motorsports, to name a few, work with us almost every year to create a vehicle that is not only special but an amazing build that some lucky winner will own. This year again, we plan on presenting a check in support of cancer research in excess of $150,000.”

You’ll see Dan and the truck at a number of events next year, including Mustang Week and Mustang Week Texas, and you can buy tickets directly from him. Of course, you can also grab tickets online right here and receive a 30-percent bonus.

“Showcasing these at the events I attend each year is special, and I hope that those who enter to win them understand how much we appreciate their support of our cause,” Neve added.