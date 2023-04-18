You Could Win This 427-Powered 1970 F-100 Sport Custom

The Ford F-100 has become the quintessential​​ muscle truck of recent times, as new builds are popping up utilizing stout V8 engines that produce great power. While builders of these trucks spend countless hours prepping them for cruising, racing, or just attending the local show and shine, the truth is that these builds are not cheap. However, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to enter to have a chance at winning a F-100 with good looks and great horsepower, as Dream Giveaway has a beautiful one waiting for its lucky new owner.

Under the hood of this 1970 F-100 Sport Custom is a 427 cubic-inch engine that pays homage to the Thunderbolt-era. The large cubic-inch FE engine is equipped with two four-barrel Holley carburetors, aluminum intake manifold, and stainless tube headers. The engine combination produces a healthy 400 horsepower.

While power is one aspect of this 1970 F-100, the other is its stunning looks. The original patina has been replaced with a fresh spray of Rangoon Red. While the undercarriage is nicely detailed, the rear showcases a Ford 9-inch rearend. A set of 15-inch Magnum 500 wheels offset the red paint. The wheels are wrapped in a set of Goodyear Eagle GT radials that try to keep the truck from producing a smoke show depending on the driver’s foot position on the “go-fast” pedal.

Inside the cab, the interior is reupholstered in black with custom door cards. A padded dash displays all the vital signs Ford included back in 1970. Once you’ve reached your destinations and wish to hear some tunes, simply turn on the resto-styled AM/FM unit.

Although most will not enter under the fear that they won’t win, I’d gladly spend a few dollars on an entry rather than scratch off tickets at the gas station. After all, the funds go to help charities and can be purchased for as little as $3. On top of that, Dream Giveaway even pays the taxes on it! So, if you’re interested in owning one sweet 1970 F-100 with a 427 engine, then click here.