Your Prized Pony Could Be A Part Of Ford's Immersive Mustang Exhibit

steveturner
By Steve Turner August 27, 2025

Recently, Ford announced that it would celebrate its iconic pony car in Southern California this fall. Dubbed American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience, this exhibit will feature a number of elements, including a historical display, a movie, and a 4D thrill ride. Now your Mustang can be a part of Mustang history by way of your photos and videos.

American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience

American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience is a multimedia celebration of Ford’s original pony car, and you can be part of it by sending in photos and video of your prized stallion.

“Be part of American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience — a one-of-a-kind exhibit celebrating the car, the culture, and the community that made Mustang a legend,” the company explained. “Send us a photo or short video (under 30 seconds) of you with your Mustang —cruising, parked, at a show, or in your driveway — wherever you use it! Your submission could be featured in printed graphics and projection content and seen by fans around the world.”

Be sure the photos you submit are quality images with clean backgrounds and proper lighting, and leave those filters turned off. The images Mustang be a minimum of 3,000 pixels. Meanwhile, the videos should be under 30 seconds, filmed at 1080p resolution, and saved in an MP4 or MOV format.

American Icon: A Mustang Immersive Experience

The event, which is held in Southern California, opens in November, and tickets are on sale today starting at $26.

You can submit your photos and video here, but even if your Mustang doesn’t make it into the exhibit, this looks like a fun experience for Mustang fans. Presale tickets began on August 26, and they are available to the general public starting today.

