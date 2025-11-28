While modern Coyote and Godzilla engine swaps grab all the headlines, Doc Johnson Restorations is making a compelling case for a different kind of Ford power with the factory Ford Performance 351 Boss crate engine. This isn’t just an old Windsor; it’s a thoroughly modernized 460-cubic-inch small-block, and it’s destined for their 1985 Norma Jeane F-250 Bullnose project.

Doc Johnson highlighted the engine’s external Windsor compatibility, meaning it will easily bolt into classic Ford vehicles, using existing bellhousings, motor mounts, and accessories, which offers less complexity than modern swap options.

“Nowadays, it’s flipped so far on the other side of the spectrum that people just say, ‘Godzilla or Coyote, what should I pick?'” Doc Johnson said, lamenting the prevailing trend. “And they forget that there’s such a cool line of really modernized Ford small-blocks.”

Cost-wise, this 460-cubic-inch engine, priced at $12,500, offers serious value. Doc Johnson compared it directly to a Coyote crate engine (same price, no accessory pack) or a Godzilla ($10,000 plus accessories, totaling $12,800). But the internals tell a different story.

“This is not just a Windsor block that they bored and stroked. This is a Siamesed diesel metallurgy casting,” he explained. “You get forged internals, completely forged internals, and a SCAT crank, SCAT rods, MAHLE forged pistons, ARP hardware. This thing’s ready to go.”

The dyno graphs show where the 351 Boss truly shines. Unlike the high-revving Coyote or even the torque-strong Godzilla, this engine produces an incredible torque curve delivering just under 500 lb-ft of torque at a mere 2,000 rpm and holding that muscle all the way to 6,000 rpm. Doc Johnson emphatically stated, “It’s giving you 7.3-liter Power Stroke torque and better all the way to 6,000 rpm.”

This engine’s drop-in compatibility for classic Ford vehicles is a game-changer. Doc Johnson explained, “The benefit to this engine for a lot of folks is the fact that it’ll drop in.” It allows the use of factory fuel systems and even carburetors, avoiding costly transmission, wiring, and fuel system overhauls often required with Godzilla or Coyote swaps.

In the ongoing debate of Godzilla vs. Coyote, this crate engine is a potent alternative for classic Ford builds thanks to its reliability, immense power, and straightforward installation.