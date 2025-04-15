What kind of beast do you get when you combine a classic 1960s Ford with modern twin-turbo V8 power and paint it an eye-searing shade of green? You get one seriously cool, head-turning machine – a 1967 Ford Fairlane that the builders recently dialed in on the hub dyno at FuelTech USA.

Under the hood of the “very, very bright green” Fairlane lurks a potent twin-turbo Coyote engine swap. Built to compete in racing classes that demand real-world drivability — including elements like a potential 30-mile cruise, possibly around a circle track, and burning traditional fuels — the car needed some fine-tuning.

The owner, Allen Hurley, brought the car, known as The Joker, to FuelTech because they’d been “struggling with a couple issues” and were also looking to safely “search for some power.”

Strapping a high-powered classic like this to a hub dyno offers huge advantages over trying to sort things out solely at the track. As one of the FuelTech narrators pointed out, “I personally think this is the best tool… for troubleshooting.”

The dyno provides a “safe environment” where tuners can focus purely on the engine and electronics without worrying about track conditions or potential chassis issues complicating the diagnosis. It allows for perfectly repeatable runs to measure the effect of changes, which is important for optimization. “I cannot imagine how much time at the track… they will take to figure out what we took like half a day to figure out,” highlighting the efficiency gained. During the session featured on FuelTech’s YouTube channel, the team worked through Fairlane’s setup, leveraging the dyno’s measurement capabilities. While specific numbers weren’t shared, they reported making solid progress.

“I think so far we’ve kind of figured out what’s going on with this one,” they commented, aiming to get the car “buttoned up” and ready for its unique blend of cruising and racing. Even the interior is impressive, maintaining an “almost… full street car” feel alongside quality safety gear.

Projects like this vivid green Fairlane perfectly show the incredible potential hiding within classic cars. With modern engine technology, sophisticated tuning, and careful integration, builders can transform these old-school platforms into seriously capable and exciting performance machines, ready to surprise quite a few people on the street or track.