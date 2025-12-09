Installing a harmonic balancer on a Gen IV Coyote engine isn’t exactly a 10-minute job, but it’s an upgrade for any serious build. Murphy’s Law Garage recently teamed up with House of Boost to tackle this exact project on an S650’s Whipple-supercharged Gen 4 Coyote 5.0-liter V8 engine, installing an ATI Performance Super Damper along with a Fast Forward Race Engines Crank Saver Stud.

To get a clear view of the action, the team removed the intake manifold, though they noted the job can be done by working around existing hoses and wires. The first pro-tip was to avoid fighting the A/C stretch belt during removal. Instead of trying to walk it off, which is a frustrating process, they recommend simply cutting the old belt and planning to install a new one.

With the belt out of the way, an 18 mm socket and a strap wrench were used to break the factory crank bolt loose. To remove the stock balancer without causing damage, they used a specialized puller designed to grip the inside hub spokes rather than the fragile outer lip.

Before pressing on the new unit, the crank snout was inspected for burrs, and a bead of silicone was applied to the keyway to prevent oil leaks. The ATI Super Damper requires assembly before installation, with specific torque specs for the different bolts: 120 in-lb for the long bolts and 16 lb-ft for the shorter ones. Using an installation tool with a bearing, the new damper was pressed onto the crank.

For added insurance, they also installed an FFRE Crank Saver Stud. This involved threading the stud into the crank until it bottomed out, installing a stepped washer, and then torquing the main nut to a hefty 120 lb-ft while holding the crank steady with a strap wrench. The final challenge was installing the new A/C stretch belt. The technique involved seating the belt fully on the new crank pulley first, then starting it on the bottom of the A/C compressor while rotating the engine clockwise to walk the belt into place.

The installation of the S650 Mustang ATI Super Damper is an upgrade for reliable horsepower. By adding the crank saver stud and successfully navigating the stretch belt installation, this S650 is now ready to handle increased power and rpm without worrying about crank snout failure.