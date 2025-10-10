Stage 2 ProCharger P-1X Supercharger Delivers Big S650 Gains

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong October 10, 2025

One of the biggest questions surrounding the new S650 platform is how much power it can handle on the stock fuel system. The team at Next Gen Performance Center recently set out to find the answer by adding a ProCharger P-1x Stage 2 system on the latest V8-powered Mustang. The results were nothing short of spectacular. Their dyno session, focused on a manual-transmission Mustang with a simple but effective setup, pushed the limits and established an incredible new benchmark for the platform.Procharged s650 DynoThe car had a Stage 2 P-1X ProCharger kit, a full exhaust with catted headers, and upgraded fuel injectors. Importantly, the rest of the fuel system, including the pump, lines, and rails, remained completely stock. With remote tuning from Rob Shoemaker, the initial pulls on 93 octane started at 566 wheel horsepower. After a few revisions to dial in the tune, the car blew past the initial 615 rear-wheel horsepower estimate and laid down an impressive final number of 664 rear-wheel horsepower on straight pump gas.

Wanting to find the absolute ceiling of the stock fuel system, one of the experts at Next Gen Performance Center added a few gallons of E85 to the tank. The results were immediate and massive. The first pull with the ethanol blend rocketed the power up to 709 rear-wheel horsepower. After another tune revision and a little more E85, the team let the car rip one last time to see what it had left. This methodical approach to tuning the ProCharged S650 paid off with a huge final number.

On its final pull, the Mustang spun the dyno to a stout 737 rear-wheel horsepower. This number is especially significant because it was achieved at around 11 psi of boost with only an injector upgrade supporting the factory fuel pump. The car had no booster pump or any other fuel system modifications.

The results from this dyno session provide extremely valuable data for new S650 owners. It proves that a well-tuned P-1X ProCharger package can deliver massive power gains without immediately requiring a costly and complex fuel system overhaul. 

 

Article Sources

ProCharger
https://www.procharger.com
(913) 338-2886
Next Gen Performance
https://nextgenperformancecenter.com/

