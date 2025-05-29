Road Race-Bound 347-Cube Small-Block Cranks Out 630 Horsepower

evanderespolong
By Evander Espolong May 29, 2025

Dyno day always brings a buzz of anticipation, especially when a freshly built custom engine is about to prove its capability. Prestige Motorsports recently shared exactly such a moment, showcasing a potent all-aluminum 347 small-block Ford on its dynamometer. This engine is destined for a customer’s classic 1967 Shelby Mustang road-race car.

The engine builder, Prestige Motorsports, detailed the impressive build’s testing in the video above. The engine’s foundation is an all-aluminum Shelby block. To which Prestige added its CNC-ported Brodix Track 1 SS220cc heads, and a custom-grind COMP Cams solid-roller camshaft.347 small-block FordThe valvetrain features Jesel rockers working away under Prestige’s custom CNC valve covers. A Moroso custom oil pan manages the engine’s lubrication, while a port-matched Edelbrock intake manifold and a Quick Fuel carburetor deliver the air/fuel mixture lit by an MSD Pro Billet distributor.

The Shelby’s owner is clearly thrilled about this new engine, which will motivate the road racer he has successfully campaigned for over two decades. “I am so excited to put this one in motion,” Tim explained.

With this huge power upgrade, he plans to “Take it to the next level and dominate even the later-model cars…”

On the dyno, after setting up and initial tuning adjustments on the Quick Fuel carburetor, the 347 small-block Ford unleashed its power. The reported final peak figures were 630 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque, which should be plenty of power to run with the big boys.

“With the extra power, I am confident I will at least podium-finish when I run with them!” he added. 347 small-block Ford 1

