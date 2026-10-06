Livernois Tuning Adds Big Torque Muscle To The Maverick Pickup

Getting more power out of Ford’s compact pickup platform is an easy way to make it more fun. Given the EcoBoost engine’s ready acceptance of modification, these trucks are ripe for modding. To that end, Livernois Motorsports released its highly anticipated Maverick 2.0 tuning package to give the sporty pickup some serious muscle.

Before loading any calibration files, Andy Ricketts of Livernois Motorsports strapped the truck down to see exactly what the stock software could do. Outfitted with only an aftermarket aftercat exhaust, the all-wheel-drive machine put down 185 horsepower and 244 lb-ft of torque at the tires.

Since the owner wanted to stick strictly with premium pump gas rather than running E85, the calibration team optimized everything around a 93-octane file.

“Now, this customer isn’t wanting to do ethanol or anything like that,” Ricketts noted. “So you’ll have to check out a future video for the results there, but he did want to move over to 93.”

Applying their custom Maverick 2.0 tuning file completely changed the attitude of the turbocharged four-cylinder. The final dyno pull registered a massive 235 horsepower and 340 lb-ft of torque at the wheels. Gaining roughly 50 horsepower at peak output, the calibration actually picked up closer to 65 horsepower in specific sections of the rev range, along with a 100 lb-ft bump in torque.

Cracking the code on this truck actually opened the door for several other Ford models sharing similar engine brains. Alongside the compact pickup, Livernois now provides software support for the 2025 four-cylinder Explorer and the 2024 EcoBoost Mustang.

“This ended up making 235 and 340. That’s enormous,” Ricketts said. “You’re talking 50 horsepower, and that’s peak versus peak.”

Putting an extra 100 lb-ft of torque to the ground on basic pump gas completely alters how this small truck acts on the street. Once the shop finally brings ethanol into the equation, we can expect this Maverick to lay down even more impressive numbers on the rollers.