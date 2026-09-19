Which ProCharger Stage Is Right For Your Coyote F-150?

Bolting a blower on the Coyote V8 under the hood of a Ford truck completely transforms the driving experience. However, you might wonder which system fits the needs of your performance pickup. To help clarify your choice, TCcustoms explains the differences between the company’s Stage 1, Stage 2, and Stage 3 systems.

Starting with the most accessible package, the entry-level configuration utilizes a centrifugal P-1X head unit mounted off to the side of the engine. Placing the hardware away from the manifold reduces heat soak and simplifies the installation process. Mechanics tie this blower directly into the factory accessory belt routing. Owners retain a full powertrain warranty because the manufacturer safely delivers around 680 horsepower without requiring upgraded fuel injectors.

“This is going to be what 95 percent of you guys watching this video need to purchase,” Mitchell Watts, of TC Customs, noted.

Discarding the factory warranty umbrella, the Stage 2 tier unlocks much higher performance limits. Reviewing the hardware during this ProCharger F-150 Comparison reveals that technicians reuse the exact same blower housing and brackets from the previous package. Customers need to supply a custom calibration file through an HP Tuners device to maximize the gains.

“Really, the only difference is going to be in your fuel system,” Watts explained. “So, with the Stage 2 system, you automatically get an upgraded fuel system that’s going to allow for an increased amount of horsepower and torque.”

Targeting track vehicles, Stage 3 introduces aggressive hardware upgrades. The flagship package completely separates the supercharger drive belt from the rest of the engine accessories. Supporting more than 1,000 horsepower requires adding a dedicated harmonic balancer and heavy-duty crank support hardware. Truck owners should also swap out the factory driveshaft and tires to handle the violent acceleration safely.

“This is really the system that you would want to set to boost yourself to the moon,” Watts added. “I’m talking about crazy levels of horsepower and torque. I think that’s what Stage 3 is for.”

To learn more about ProCharger’s F-150 offerings, like the system used on our own Project Airstrike, click on over to the company’s website for all the details.