Five Favorite Fords From Mecum’s First Auction Of The Year

Walking into the massive auction that kicks off Mecum Auctions’ 2026 calendar is like entering a three-ring circus for fans of all things automotive. From the squealing tires of Mopars in the distance to the staccato announcements of the auctioneers, there was excitement in the air at the Mecum Kissimmee 2026. All around the action are thousands of vehicles — from everyday to exceptionally rare — that are set to cross the block.

If you’ve only watched any of these auctions on television, there is more than just the spectacle. Beyond the cameras is what amounts to a giant, informal car show where you can see vehicles that you might never lay eyes on at your local cruise-in. From rare, low-mileage machines to everyday rides, you will see it all.

While it would be easy to get caught drooling over some of the low-mileage, ultra-rare, million-dollar machines, it was the cars that we thought were cool, but somewhat attainable, that attracted the attention of this scribe. As a result, we picked five favorite Fords from what Mecum bills as “The World’s Largest Collector Car Auction.”

5. 2002 SLP Ranger Thunderbolt

Hot haulers are all the rage these days, as Ford trucks of all stripes are pushed to impressive levels of performance. In the past, Blue Oval pickups were embraced by the aftermarket as well — with varying levels of success. This is one that we may have seen back in the day, but didn’t recall. Based on a 2002 Ford Ranger, this tuner truck was created by SLP Engineering. Powered by a 4.0-liter V6, this truck was upgraded with special badging, a body kit, a hood scoop, a bed cover, a performance suspension, a dual exhaust, and five-spoke wheels. It really could have used a power adder, but this Ranger is a window to a simpler time in tuner truck history.

4. 1964 Galaxie 500XL

There were plenty of full-size Ford musclecars headed for the block in Kissimmee, but this Rangoon Red example sporting paint-matched wheels grabbed our attention. A factory R-code machine, this 1964 Ford Galaxie 500XL hardtop is motivated by a 425-horsepower 427 big-block backed by a four-speed manual transmission. Wearing ﻿a lightweight front end, fenders, hood, and bumper, it was treated to a full rotisserie restoration, and it only has 1,846 miles on the clock. It crossed the block today with No Reserve, so it could be in your driveway.

3. 1994 Mustang Cobra Pace Car

If you were around for Ford’s long-defunct Special Vehicle Team’s run over more than two decades, its creations will bring back some really great nostalgic vibes. This one hit really hard because it is literally still in the wrapper with only 11 miles on the odometer. Painted in Rio Red and wearing a Saddle leather interior, this 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Pace Car convertible is a true time capsule from the SN-95 era. Powered by a 240-horsepower, pushrod 5.0-liter V8 backed by a five-speed manual transmission, it is only one of 999 Indy Pace Car convertibles built for that model year. A part of the Heritage Collection, it is set to cross the block today, so you still have a shot to score it.

2. 1969 Mustang Boss 429

This one is more iconic than it is affordable, but there was something irresistible about a 429 Cobra Jet wrapped in a plain, white wrapper. That color is, of course, Wimbledon White, which is accented by Black Clarion Knit vinyl high-back bucket seats. Between those seats is a shifter connected to a four-speed manual transmission, which makes it tantalizing to imagine dropping the hammer and turning those Goodyear Polyglas tires into clouds of smoke. With only 100 miles on the clock, this highly decorated 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 is sure to boost the cool factor of someone’s collection.

1. 1990 Mustang LX

For those who have followed this author’s musings for any length of time, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that a Fox Mustang topped this list. Parked way out in the grass, this clean coupe was calling thanks, in part, to the fresh gray paint that is handsomely accented by those timeless chrome Pony wheels. Its lightly modified interior features newer seats, a tuner on the dash, and a handy LMR cupholder center console. However, it is what was under the hood of this 1990 Mustang LX coupe that really struck a chord. It is motivated by a pushrod 5.0-liter with a Trick Flow top end that just takes Fox fans back to the heyday of these cars. It sold for just $24,200 on January 8, so the new owner is back in his or her Fox era.

Of course, you might have your own favorites from the myriad Ford machines that crossed the block in Florida. Check out the gallery below and choose the cars you wish you had bid on.