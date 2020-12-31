Product Showcase 2020: Master Power Brakes Booster/Master Cylinders

Let’s face it, the mid-60s muscle cars are unbeatable for vintage performance and raw automotive desire. But the early braking systems left a lot to be desired. Drum brakes with a manual braking system were fine when everything else on the road was outfitted with the same system. Driving your vintage project car today amongst the lighter, faster braking cars is a challenge. Frankly, it can be unsafe. So many classic car enthusiasts convert to a power brake system.

Mark Chichester of Master Power Brakes is fond of saying the car engineers of that time, “didn’t know what they didn’t know.” This is true, but now we know what they didn’t. Converting from a manual brake system to a power system is one of the areas that many home car builders struggle with. The area where most builders find confusion comes in when selecting the correct power booster/master cylinder combination.

Chichester also explained that many applications are straightforward but others can have as many as four or five different options. To figure out which combination will work best for your car, Chichester believes the car builder should start by thinking about the application and what they want to achieve.

“If you are converting to disc brakes, especially a four-wheel disc brake conversion, you cannot have too much assist in the system. At the same time, there are limitations,” he stated. Space limitations can hinder the choices available. For example, a big-block Camaro with tall valve covers leaves little room for a large power booster.

Knowing the difference between an 11-inch power booster, a 9-inch power booster, and what master cylinder to use in combination can make or break the upgrade. Chichester wants enthusiasts to know Master Power Brakes can help you be sure that you’re making the right decision for you and your car when it comes to brake systems.

Take a look at Master Power Brakes’ brake boosters by clicking here. Ask questions about your specific application here: Contact Us.