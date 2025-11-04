SEMA 2025: Ford Teases The Muscular Maverick Of Our Dreams

At the 2025 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Ford surprised truck fans with a special treat — the Maverick 300T, a concept that blends performance and practicality to deliver the compact hauler that enthusiasts have long desired. The Maverick has proven a popular vehicle in the Ford lineup, but enthusiasts wanted an “ST” version, and the 300T is the closest truck to that target yet.

The Maverick 300T package gives them a factory-engineered and backed way to unlock serious performance… — Matt Simpson, Ford

Enthusiasts want more power, sharper handling, and more aggressive styling, and the Maverick 300T concept checks those boxes by dipping into the Ford parts bin to grab bits from the EcoBoost Mustang, Mustang Mach-E GT, and Ford Performance Parts bins to level up the compact pickup with more power, sharper handling, and unique style.

The Maverick 300T concept turns up the heat with the EcoBoost engine upgraded with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost Mustang’s larger turbo, which imbues the Maverick’s 2.0-liter with 300 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque. That is a substantial increase of 50 horsepower and 40 lb-ft of torque over the factory engine output, which is supported by a Borla exhaust system and a hotter Ford Performance Parts ProCal 4 calibration. (Photo Credit: Ford Motor Company)

Under the hood, it’s spunky 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine muscled up to 300 horsepower and 317 lb-ft of torque courtesy of the larger turbocharger from the current EcoBoost Mustang, sporting a compressor wheel 6mm larger than the stock 53mm unit. With more boost headed for the engine, Ford Custom Garage improved charge cooling by installing a Mishimoto intercooler that is 58.8 percent larger than the factory unit, reducing air-charge temperatures 39.6 percent versus the factory unit and decreasing restriction by 20.1 percent. The more muscular combination is supported by a Borla exhaust and a Ford Performance Parts ProCal 4 calibration.

“Maverick owners are some of the most passionate and creative enthusiasts we have,” Matt Simpson, Executive Director, Ford Accessories and Personalization, said. “They’ve shown us incredible builds online and at meetups across the country. The Maverick 300T package gives them a factory-engineered and backed way to unlock serious performance while maintaining the practicality and efficiency that made them fall in love with Maverick in the first place.”

Lowered on a revised suspension borrowed from the production Maverick Lobo with firmer springs, monotube dampers, and stiffer sway bars, the Maverick 300T promises sharper reflexes without sacrificing daily comfort. It rides on 20×8-inch wheels sourced from the Mustang Mach-E GT, available in Black or Bronze finishes.

To match its 50-horsepower and 40 lb-ft of torque improvements, the Maverick 300T’s handling and appearance are sharper as well. It sits lower on a suspension, lifted from the Maverick Lobo, combining handling springs, monotube dampers, and stiffer anti-roll bars to sharpen response without ruining daily drivability.

“We’ve heard from Maverick customers that they want to personalize their Maverick with unique looks and better performance, so we created the Maverick 300T,” Simpson said. “The upgraded suspension, wheels, tires, and brakes work together to make a more capable, more confident truck, whether you’re merging onto the highway with a trailer, carving through canyon roads, or just enjoying your daily commute.”

A front spoiler from Air Design and the upgraded wheel-and-tire package give this hotter hauler more street cred. At SEMA it wore Michelin rubber, but the eventual package will include Pirelli tires.

Visually, the truck stands out with a more aggressive Air Design spoiler in front. The rear follows suit with dual Borla exhaust tips that are a nod to Ford’s ST heritage. All told, the 300T gives off sport truck street-machine vibes. It is available with either the Black or Bronze appearance package, including unique “300T” graphics, Ford Performance fenders, grille, and floor mat badges, as well as black-chrome lug nuts.

Inside, the 300T treatment continues. Ford designers brought the theme to the cabin with Ford Performance floor mats and bright-red stitching that matches accents throughout the cabin.

Inside, red stitching and Ford Performance floormats carry the theme into the cabin.

Underneath, the concept is based on the Maverick’s all-wheel-drive platform, optimized for traction and cooling when paired with the 4K Tow Package. Even better, this is more than just a concept; it is a preview of a Ford Custom Garage package coming next year.

“A version of the 300T project kit will be available to customers in 2026,” Mike Levine, Ford North America Product Communications Director, said.

Maverick 300T Project Vehicle Upgrades

Performance

Turbo Upgrade Kit : Upgraded turbocharger with 59mm compressor wheel (vs. 53mm stock), sourced from the 2.3-liter Mustang EcoBoost engine

: Upgraded turbocharger with 59mm compressor wheel (vs. 53mm stock), sourced from the 2.3-liter Mustang EcoBoost engine ProCal 4 performance calibration

High-performance intercooler: 58.8 percent larger than stock, with 13 percent improved efficiency

Sport cat-back exhaust with black chrome tips by Borla

Lobo lowering kit with dampers

Lobo stabilizer bar and bushings

Front spoiler by Air Design

Wheels, Tires & Suspension

20×8-inch Mach-E GT wheels with black chrome lug nut kit (M14x1.5)

Performance-tuned lowering springs (10mm front, 30mm rear)

Upgraded monotube rear dampers with increased compression and rebound damping

Enhanced stabilizer bar with increased wall thickness and rate (34.7 N/mm vs. 29.9 N/mm stock)

Not included in package, but recommended: Pirelli P ZERO ELECT 245/45R20 performance tires (Michelin Pilot Sport 4S on SEMA show vehicle)

Styling & Appearance

Available in Black or Bronze color schemes, the Maverick 300T package includes:

Unique “300T” exterior graphics package

Ford Performance rear badge

Ford Performance fender vent kit

Bronze tailgate lettering by Tufskinz

Floor mats with the Ford Performance logo

Enthusiasts have embraced the Maverick as a blank canvas, with tuning shops already creating turbo upgrades, suspension kits, and cosmetic tweaks. The Ford Custom Garage and the Maverick 300T show Ford gunning for more market share from customers inclined to spend on aftermarket mods showcased at the SEMA Show.

“More of this playbook is coming from Ford Custom Garage. We obsess over our customers’ passions, and then we turn them up to 11 and bring them to life. This project vehicle is just the latest in that story,” Simpson added. “Stay tuned for more.”