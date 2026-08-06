Building a GT500-swapped SVT Cobra takes the iconic Ford Performance chassis beyond its original factory limits. Produced in 1999, the SVT Cobra featured an independent rear suspension and a notoriously under-performing naturally aspirated 4.6-liter modular engine. Seeking higher output, owner Brian Wilkinson dropped a supercharged 5.8-liter Trinity V8 from a 2013 Shelby GT500 directly into the New Edge chassis.

Fitting the supercharged aluminum engine required clever mechanical modifications throughout the engine bay. Because the Trinity engine uses electric power steering, Brian sourced a traditional pulley-driven pump from an older GT500. Wiring specialist Lethal Nate wired the setup, while six-piston Brembo brakes provided stopping power.

“All the motor mounts had to be custom made. One of them on this side is a clamshell two-piece motor mount that we made,” Wilkinson said.

Driving toward the dyno, the team cured a limp-mode condition by isolating a chafed wire resting against the A/C dryer. Strapped to the rollers, the GT500-swapped SVT Cobra generated 612 horsepower on its initial pass. Adjusting the ignition timing bumped output to 635 wheel horsepower through stock exhaust manifolds on 93-octane gas. To support the torque increase, Wilkinson swapped in a heavy-duty Terminator independent rear suspension unit.

“The IRS is actually from a Terminator that’s built because the ’99 had like a 28-spline axle that definitely would not handle this engine at all,” he said.

Complementing the supercharged engine, Todd Warren NSR camshafts give the idle a distinct chop through a Borla SwitchFire midpipe and MagnaFlow Magnapack mufflers. Inside the cabin, ’03 Cobra seats and gauge clusters mirror the aggressive exterior.