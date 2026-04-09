Ford Power Is Prominent In Season 5 Of Horsepower Wars

Automotive enthusiasts know that nothing beats a classic underdog story. When Season 5 kicks off this year, builders and racers will push their limits across three distinct competitions. While heavy-duty truck engines and budget dragsters will definitely make noise later in the season, one challenge is already stealing the spotlight.

A classic 1991 Ford Mustang will attempt the impossible by taking on elite European supercars in the highly anticipated Fox v. Ferrari series. This ultimate battle of built vs. bought channels the legendary racing spirit of Carroll Shelby. The premise forces a dedicated team to transform a Fox Mustang’s performance in a standard garage with a strict budget of under $125,000.

The team must use standard pump gas or E85 fuel and off-the-shelf parts to defeat exotic machines like the Ferrari F430 and Lamborghini Gallardo. Instead of just straight-line speed, the challenge features a brutal gauntlet of slalom runs, roll racing, and a unique date-night test. The event creators even joked about bringing a “rocket launcher to a knife fight” before settling on the current rules.

The rest of the Horsepower Wars Season 5 schedule brings plenty of raw Ford power to the table. Starting in August with L8T vs. Godzilla, presented by Summit Racing, engine builders Katech Engineering and Booze Brothers Performance will clash in a naturally aspirated shootout of heavy-duty truck engines. In that contest, Chevy’s 6.6-liter small-block will take on the Blue Oval’s vaunted 7.3-liter Godzilla.

Following those battles, the intense $10K Drag Shootout, presented by Summit Racing, returns to Ohio in January. In this competition, teams will bring their own bare chassis and build small-tire drag cars to dominate the eighth-mile strip. From screaming supercars to nitrous-breathing track monsters, grassroots builders are ready to prove their worth against the finest factory engineering.

In all, fans can expect nonstop automotive thrills when Horsepower Wars Season 5 finally drops the green flag.