12-Mile SVT Cobra Time Machine Sells For Six Figures On BAT

Just as Ford draws on its Fox Mustang roots with the newly announced 2026 Mustang GT FX Package, a flawless example of the car that helped inspire this package sold for big bucks on Bring a Trailer. With only 12 miles on the clock and finished in stunning Teal Metallic, this 1993 SVT Mustang Cobra looks like it was frozen in time — and it’s one of the best-preserved Fox Mustangs to hit the auction block.

Built as the grand finale of the Fox-chassis Mustang, the ’93 SVT Cobra marked the debut of Ford’s Special Vehicle Team. This wasn’t a sticker package — it packed a punch with a hot-rodded 5.0-liter V8 featuring GT-40 heads, a Cobra-specific camshaft, revised intake, and a freer-breathing exhaust system. Output was rated at 235 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque, giving it a performance edge over the standard Mustang GTs and LXs of that era.

Backed by a five-speed manual and 3.08 gears in the Traction-Lok rear, it delivered solid midrange punch and a more refined ride thanks to recalibrated suspension and four-wheel disc brakes.

Snake Style

And while the hardware made it a better performer, the Cobra’s styling upgrades made it instantly recognizable. The car wore a unique front bumper with integrated fog lights, revised rocker moldings, a rear spoiler, and specific badging that set it apart from the sea of GTs and LXs. The look is aggressive but clean.

What sets this particular Cobra apart is the Teal Metallic paint. This shade is an iconic color from the Fox era. One of just three factory colors offered for the 1993 Cobra, Teal was the boldest and most memorable, but accounted for only 1,355 of the 4,993 SVT Cobras produced that year. It delivered serious street presence, especially when paired with the Cobra-specific ground effects. Under the right light, it shifts from cool blue to emerald green, and it looks just as striking today as it did three decades ago.

It was the color you wanted if you were driving your Cobra to the local cruise night — and the one that still stops people in their tracks today. Ford even used it as the inspiration for the Adriatic Blue Metallic hue on the forthcoming 2026 Mustang FX Package.

Time Capsule

This Teal Cobra is a true time capsule. It was never registered, never modified, and barely moved since its delivery. The engine bay is spotless and untouched — no cracked plastics, no aftermarket wiring, no missing vacuum caps. The 5.0-liter V8 holds court just like it did when it rolled off the Dearborn assembly line, complete with all the factory tags, paper inspection stickers, and original clamps. Even the often-ditched smog pump and air silencer are as-delivered.

Step inside and you’re greeted by the new-car smell of 1993. The Opal Grey leather seats are still shrouded in protective plastic. The carpet is unblemished. The dash is free of UV fading, and the steering wheel leather is smooth and untouched. The factory radio, shift knob, and gauges all appear untouched.

Underneath, it’s just as clean. The car still wears its original Goodyear Gatorback tires, complete with the colored stripe and molding nubs intact. The suspension, brake lines, and exhaust system show no road grime or wear. Even the factory paper tags and paint marks on the driveshaft and rear axle are still clearly visible.

These days, you are hard-pressed to find a Fox Mustang of any kind in this condition, and as a result, this time capsule sold for a whopping $204,000 on Bring A Trailer.